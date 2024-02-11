An education system rooted in Indian values ​​needs an hour: PM Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said an education system rooted in Indian values ​​is the need of the hour. He was speaking at an event, through video conferencing, to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati in his hometown Tankara in Gujarats Morbi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his speech virtually on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati on Sunday. (ANI) Prime Minister Modi praised the social reformer, who advocated for Indian society to return to the Vedas at a time when people were trapped in slavery and superstitions prevalent across the country. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now An education system based on Indian values ​​is the need of the hour. The Arya Samaj schools have been a center of this. The country is now extending it through the national education policy. It is our responsibility to connect society with these efforts, Modi said. Swami Dayanand was born in Gujarat and was active in Haryana. The Prime Minister spoke about his ties to both regions and acknowledged Swami Dayananda's profound influence on his life, stating that his teachings have shaped my perspective and his legacy remains an integral part of my journey. He highlighted the role of social reformers in reawakening India from the shackles of ignorance and superstition, thereby leading a movement to rediscover the essence of Vedic knowledge. At a time when our traditions and spirituality were fading, Swami Dayananda called us to return to the Vedas, Prime Minister Modi said, highlighting Swami's efforts to provide scholarly commentary on the Vedas and rational interpretations. Our social ills have been used as a means by the British government to portray us as inferior. Some justified British rule by referring to social changes. The advent of Swami Dayananda dealt a heavy blow to these conspiracies. The founder of Arya Samaj gave a logical explanation on the Vedas, openly attacked the stereotypes of orthodoxy and explained what is the true nature of Indian philosophy, he said. The result was that trust began to return to society. People have started knowing about the Vedic religion and connecting with its teachings, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister continued: A series of revolutionaries such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Ram Prasad Bismil and Swami Shraddhanand emerged, influenced by Arya Samaj. Therefore, Dayananda Ji was not only a Vedic sage but also a sage of national consciousness. Acknowledging the vast network of Arya Samaj institutions across the world, Prime Minister Modi said, “With over 2,500 schools, colleges and universities, and over 400 gurukuls training students, Arya Samaj is a vibrant testament to modernity and orientation. He urged the community to take responsibility for nation-building initiatives with renewed vigor in the 21st century. Terming the Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) institutions as a living memory of Swamiji, the Prime Minister assured their continued empowerment. During his time, Swami Dayanand advocated for gender equality in society. He emphasized women's rights and their active participation. Today, with new policies and sincere efforts, the country is making progress in empowering women, Modi said. Just a few months ago, the country passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, allowing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. It would be a fitting tribute to Maharishi today, the Prime Minister added. He also encouraged students of DAV Education Network to engage with Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous organization established by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aimed at empowering the youth of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/education-system-rooted-in-indian-values-need-of-hour-pm-modi-101707664382027.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos