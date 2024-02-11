Sunak should swallow his pride and bring back Johnson, says Kwarteng

Rishi Sunak should “swallow some pride” and bring back Boris Johnson to help improve the Conservatives’ electoral fortunes, former UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

Mr Kwarteng, who announced this week he would quit parliament in the UK general election, also said the UK prime minister needed to “work on his contacts with backbenchers” to prevent more resignations.

He told GB News on Sunday: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Boris. He was very successful as an electoral force.

“You know, we're 20 points behind and the polls haven't really changed last year.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an 'electoral force', says Kwasi Kwarteng (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“So it's not time to just say 'it's always the same thing.' Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning.

“And if that means swallowing a little pride and removing a little ego by contacting someone who is an approved activist, then, yes, then he should do it.”

Mr Kwarteng, who briefly led the British Treasury during Liz Truss's tenure, said poor poll results for the Conservatives played into his decision not to stand in the election.

“I think the fact that we are facing a difficult election has something to do with it,” he said.

Mr Sunak did not try to change his mind, he said, adding that he “wouldn't expect that” because the Prime Minister was “busy”.

But Mr Sunak should “work to raise awareness among backbenchers” if he wants to deter others from quitting, Mr Kwarteng suggested.

Mr Kwarteng, who represents Spelthorne, Surrey, is one of around 50 Conservatives or former Conservatives who have announced their withdrawal from the election later this year.

From the right of the Conservative Party, Mr Kwarteng was a key ally of Ms Truss and served as her chancellor for 38 days before being sacked amid the chaos caused by her mini-budget tax cut.