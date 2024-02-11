Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will have 'several' meetings, including visit to China this year, ambassador says





Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China this year, according to China's ambassador to Moscow, as the two countries forge a stronger front against the West. In an interview with Russia's official Sputnik news agency on Saturday, Ambassador Zhang Hanhui said the two sides were preparing for “several meetings” between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin this year. “Putin's visit to China [this year] will definitely be a success,” he said. “China is looking forward to its arrival.” Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledgeour new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. This will be Putin's 19th visit to China since he became president in 2000. Putin earlier said he would host 2024 edition BRICS Summit of emerging economies in Kazan in October. China and Russia are among the founding members of the group, which now has nine members, including Brazil, India, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia is still considering an invitation to become a member, but Argentina's new president Javier Milei withdrew his country. In a context of tensions with the West, Beijing and Moscow have become closer in recent years. Xi and Putin declared a “no-holds-barred” partnership between their countries in Beijing in February 2022, three weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which quickly led to a series of sanctions from the United States and of their allies. In March last year, Xi traveled to Moscow for a state visit. In October, Putin, shunned by the West since the war, responded to Xi's gesture by attending the Belt and Road summit in Beijing. It was his second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March on charges of illegally deporting Ukrainian children. The story continues The two presidents have also spoken by telephone from time to time, most recently on Thursday during the Lunar New Year, when the two presidents pledged to maintain close communication and join efforts to create a “world order”. multipolar and fairer,” according to the Kremlin. . In his recent interview with the American channel Tucker CarlsonPutin said Russia and China have balanced trade and the two countries help each other in areas such as high technology, energy and science. The two countries have strengthened their economic relations, while increasing cooperation in areas such as the military, artificial intelligence and space. Last year, China's total trade with Russia hit a new record of $240 billion, up 26 percent from the previous year, making Russia mainland China's sixth-largest trading partner , after the United States, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. China has been Russia's main trading partner since 2010. This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice in reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-russia-relations-xi-jinping-093000590.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos