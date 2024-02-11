Strong worker participation expected at diaspora event during PM's visit to UAE





A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates to inaugurate the country's largest Hindu temple, in the capital Abu Dhabi on February 14, will also see Ahalan Modi, one of the biggest events in the diaspora at which he will take the speech, which will take place the day before with at least 6,000 to 7,000 workers of Indian origin among the participants. Ahalan in Arabic means hello and welcome. The diaspora event will take place at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi and registrations for the event have exceeded 60,000, with participation confirmations currently underway. Talk to The HinduNisha Singh, senior virologist and spokesperson for the event, said the last diaspora event in the UAE for Mr Modi, Marhaba Modi, took place nine years ago, during his visit to Dubai in 2015. The UAE's first traditional stone Hindu temple, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, opens in Abu Dhabi on February 14. File | Photo credit: PTI He had visited the UAE even after that, but without a big diaspora event being a part of it. This time, a few of us, around 350 people from the India Club, got together and decided that this should be organized, said Dr Singh, who was managing the COVID-19 helpline for Indians living in Dubai from Indian Consulate Dubai. She added that her involvement stemmed from her work with the community and with Indian and Emirati officials. During his visit to the UAE in 2015, Mr. Modi had visited the ICAD residential labor camp in Abu Dhabi, which houses thousands of migrant workers from the Indian subcontinent over one square kilometer. An interaction with 300 Indian workers was then organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the Prime Minister's visit. Schoolchildren are also expected to attend the next event. There will be a cultural program organized by members of the community, and all funding and work will be done on a volunteer basis. On that day, more than 1,500 volunteers will be tasked with taking care of arrangements inside the stadium, Dr Singh said. The main event of the Prime Minister's visit will be the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir. Work on the temple, which spans around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi, began in 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

