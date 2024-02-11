Khans PTI leads as final Pakistan election results announced | Election news





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its affiliates won the most seats in Pakistan's elections, the Election Commission revealed as it announced the final results of the hotly contested vote.

A number of independent candidates allied with imprisoned former PTI leaders won seats in the National Assembly in the Feb. 8 vote, the commission said, helping the party take a surprise lead with 97 of 265 seats. However, with no party securing a majority and many candidates claiming the vote was tampered with, Pakistan's political future is very uncertain.

Five other independents not supported by Imran Khan also won seats. The PTI was closely followed by the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), led by Khan's fierce rival, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with 76 seats. The 54 seats won by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) give it the potential to become a kingmaker.

However, several other smaller parties also took part in the elections, meaning complex negotiations over the formation of a government will likely follow.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a Karachi-based party, made a surprising comeback in the polls to win 17 seats, while several others secured a total of 20 seats.

The vote, marked by deadly violence, was held to select 265 members of the National Assembly, meaning 134 seats are needed for a coalition to obtain a simple majority.

Several results were suspended by the electoral commission following suspension orders issued by the courts.

Demonstration against allegations of falsification

Thousands of angry protesters flooded the streets of several cities during vote counting delays in recent days, blamed on a telecoms outage on voting day and what authorities called security reasons, leaving several people dead killed.

The publication of the final results and the suspension orders sparked new protests across the country. However, in the meantime, violence has been limited.

Pakistan's powerful military, which has directly ruled the country for nearly three decades in Pakistan's 76-year history, has called for stability and calm. Close to the PMLN, he would be ready to intervene in the event of failure of the different parties to agree on a government coalition.

The PTI, among several other parties, called for protests against the results, saying they were rigged.

Reporting from Islamabad, Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder said three of the suspension orders relate to seats that the PTI claims its independent candidates had won by a huge margin.

If this issue is not resolved legally, these protests could spread across the country and perhaps even turn into a movement, he said. Amid these orders, it appears there will be a delay in forming the next government.

A PTI supporter from Lahore told Al Jazeera that he would not remain silent and allow his party's mandate to be stolen.

The fact that the Internet was blocked on election day shows the extent to which the state attempted to falsify the results. We believe that state institutions are fully involved in this matter and this is deplorable. They should respect the votes of the people, he said, adding that he was going to demonstrate in the afternoon.

At least six independent candidates backed by the PTI party have appealed the results in court.

Amazing

Analyst Zaigham Khan told Al Jazeera that there are two main possible scenarios after the election results are announced.

The most likely scenario is a coalition government including all political parties except Khan's PTI, he told Al Jazeera. This will include the two largest political parties, the PPP and the PMLN, as well as the MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami and others.

The second scenario, less likely but technically possible, would be for the PPP to join forces with the PTI and form a government, the analyst said.

Speaking to Al Jazeeras Inside Story, Farzana Sheikh, an expert on Pakistani politics and economics, said the election results were astonishing.

Millions of people defied what was widely reported because the military wanted a clear victory for its preferred candidate, Nawaz Sharif, she said.

It also highlights the deep frustration of a population that truly needs change and is desperate for a new government to address, in particular, the acute economic crisis the country is currently facing.

