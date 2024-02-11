GOP presidential race gets personal at Trump SC rally | Palmetto Politics





Still, Trump is eager to defeat her latest Republican rival on her home turf, where she was twice elected governor.

Trump used his Conway speech to urge Republicans to vote early, which begins Feb. 12, to reject Haley and end the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

“We want to send a signal. We want to win this big deal,” Trump said.

People hold up their phones to watch videos and photos during Donald Trump's rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway on February 10, 2024.

Janet Morgan/Staff

At least 3,000 people filed into the HTC Center before noon, and many rushed into the small arena to claim a coveted spot on the floor or a spot in the stands. Some young women, dressed in MAGA sweatshirts and cowboy boots, shouted as they entered. Several people tripped and nearly fell onto a protruding cable railing in the middle of the arena as they jostled for space.

Outside the arena, thousands of other people watched on large screens as Trump's speech boomed through the speakers.

There were also visual aids.

As Haley kicked off her campaign bus tour with an event outside the Newberry Opera House, her campaign handed out a sample mental competency test to Trump and Biden.

Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway on February 10, 2024, as South Carolina prepares for the Republican primary.

Janet Morgan/Staff

And outside of Trump's rally, the Haley campaign had a mobile billboard that sought to highlight Trump's age and raise questions about his mental acuity.

Hours before Trump took the stage, a video was shown of a chicken inside the arena. It ended with a clean cut to a bucket of fried chicken wings as a narrator said, “We all know how this ride ends, stick a fork in Nikki Haley, she's done.”

When Trump arrived on campus, he first addressed the crowd outside, where he promised them he would return soon.

Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway on February 10, 2024, as South Carolina prepares for the Republican primary.

Janet Morgan/Staff

“There's more spirit now than there was in 2016 or 2020,” Trump said of his 2024 campaign, a phrase he would repeat indoors to even more applause .

He also sought to praise South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who was an early Trump supporter.

Your governor has been a friend of mine for a long time, Trump said outside. I don't want to say this too strongly, but it was more important to appoint Henry McMaster as governor than to have him at the United Nations. I have to be honest. And he did a much better job.

