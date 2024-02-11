Which party got the most votes in Pakistan 2024: Imran Khan election





Imran Khan was imprisoned and silenced. His colleagues were not allowed to run in Pakistani elections under their party name. They weren't even allowed to use his famous cricket bat symbol.

However, candidates who are part of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and running as independents performed well in the controversial poll. Independents, mostly supported by the former prime minister, won 100 of the 265 seats contested in the lower house, with results for 12 yet to be published. Nawaz Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won 71 seats, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris' Pakistan People's Party had 54 seats.

The strong showing by independents reflects Khan's enduring popularity among the country's 129 million registered voters, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid Asia's fastest inflation. It also highlights public disillusionment with the status quo of Pakistani politics, represented by the Sharif and Bhutto clan parties.

The fact that PTI-backed independents are currently in the lead despite all the obstacles their party faced in the run-up to the elections and during the campaign is a huge deal for Pakistan, said Madiha Afzal, senior political researcher. foreigner at the Brookings Institution. This shows the power of Khan's base, Pakistan's young, middle-class population.

Khan's loyalists won most of the seats and have the first right to form a government, PTI party chairman Gohar Ali Khan said at a press briefing on Saturday. With all parties failing to secure a majority, Sharif addressed enthusiastic crowds in his stronghold of Lahore on Friday. , claiming victory and promising to talk to Bhutto Zardaris PPP about forming an alliance to rule the country.

Sharif's decision could be welcomed by the powerful army that clashed with Khan. Analysts say three-time former Prime Minister Sharif, who returned from exile in London last year and was acquitted of corruption charges, had the military's blessing to take the top job. Bhutto Zardari, 35, is the son of Benazir Bhutto, a former leader assassinated in 2007.

Pakistan's political diversity and pluralism will be well represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbued with national objectives, the Army said on Saturday. Elections and democracy are means to serve the people of Pakistan and not an end in themselves.

The elections were marred by terrorist attacks in remote provinces bordering Afghanistan, which left dozens dead. On election day, Pakistan suspended mobile phone services across the country, saying it was necessary to maintain law and order. The United States and the European Union have expressed concerns about the suspension of cell phone service and voting irregularities.

Any instability and post-election unrest would weigh on an economy already strained on several fronts. Inflation is running at 28% and the International Monetary Fund's latest bailout program will expire in March, suggesting the next leader will have to negotiate a new deal. He will also have to navigate complex relationships with the United States and China, a rise in domestic terrorism and strained relations with neighbors including India, Afghanistan and Iran.

Nazir Arsalan, 32, a bank worker, said he had voted for an independent supported by Khan because the previous government had failed to control inflation and he could not lead a respectable life.

Khan, who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, is the country's most popular politician. He was ousted from power in April 2022 after clashes with the army. He then began organizing protest rallies, breaking a taboo by openly criticizing the military, until the government and military took action.

He is currently in prison in Rawalpindi, where the army headquarters is located. He was recently convicted in three other cases, including leaking state secrets and illegal marriage.

In an AI-generated speech after the elections, Khan criticized Sharif as a dishonorable man for claiming victory despite winning fewer seats.

My Pakistanis, you laid the foundation for your freedom by voting yesterday, Khan said in the speech published on his party's website. I congratulate you all on your 2024 election victory.

Most of Khan's independents are political novices, as many senior officials left the party after the military and government crackdown. Some could be poached by other parties as the horse-trading begins after Parliament is left without a majority. It is not uncommon for South Asian politicians to switch sides after elections.

It may take weeks for a government to be finalized. But any alliance between the Sharif and Bhutto clans would likely anger Khan's millions of young supporters, who cling to the populist rhetoric of former cricket stars and see those parties as representing Pakistan's old ways of politics.

Imran is an honest man, said Zakir Khan, 35, a supporter from a poor neighborhood in the commercial capital Karachi. We have tried and tested everyone else.

