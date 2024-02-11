Politics
Renowned playwright blames Boris Johnson and Donald Trump for the madness of modern politics
Britain's greatest political playwright James Graham has accused Boris Johnson and Donald Trump of taking politics to a new level of madness.
Graham, who wrote the hit Brexit TV series, The uncivil warwith Benedict Cumberbatch, is renowned for his even-handed approach and for avoiding revealing his own political position.
But he blasted Johnson and Trump in a hard-hitting interview in which he denounced populist leaders.
Putting aside his usual impartiality, Graham declared: F*** it! I want to disrespect Johnson.
The former Conservative prime minister wasted a golden opportunity to set the UK on a new path, he said. Britain was crying out for new leadership and this could take the form of an imminent general election.
He praised Joe Biden for trying to overturn the populist culture in the United States, while lamenting that Trump's rhetoric has taken root and is impossible to uproot.
Britain has failed to reset, as it did in 1945 and 1979, Graham told the Desperately seeking wisdom podcast hosted by David Cameron's former spin doctor, Craig Oliver.
Something has been wrong for 10-15 years. It goes back to the (financial) crash of 2008. It felt like we were going to start a new story… It just didn't happen.
This didn't happen because, with no disrespect to Boris Johnson actually, fuck it! I want to disrespect Boris Johnson. He fumbled the ball. We lost this moment and we may never get it back.
We are descending into levels of madness because we cannot reset history, with characters like Trump.
We need new characters with new stories to tell, this could take the form of a general election.
Graham's outspoken views contrast with his previous reluctance to reveal his own political position. He has joked in the past that some thought he was overwhelmingly left-wing, but he was careful to avoid being drawn on him.
He is more direct in the podcast, however, arguing that politicians who try to ride the tiger of celebrity and populism are doomed to failure because it will eventually devour you.
At some point we will have to decide whether to overturn this culture. This is what Biden was trying to do in the United States.
The problem is that Donald Trump is a more compelling storyteller than Joe Biden. His story has taken root and it is impossible to uproot it. You get real consequences.
This could escalate into violence, as happened in Washington in 2021 after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as he refused to accept losing the US election.
I worry about it, Graham said. The darker side of humanity exists in all nations and cultures and is always closer to the surface than we think. We have a responsibility not to fuel these forces.
Graham, 41, has written a series of political plays and films, including Brexit: the uncivil war, This houseabout the collapse of the Labor government of the 1970s, Coalitionabout the Cameron-Clegg administration, Inkabout the rise of Rupert Murdoch, as well as apolitical shows, including a musical about television evangelist Tammy Faye, with songs by Elton John, and Dear Englanda current West End play about English football manager Gareth Southgate, starring Joseph Fiennes.
You can listen to the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast interview with James Graham from Monday February 12.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/trump-johnson-james-graham-politics-b2493681.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congress backs Kerala ally over lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament canteen
- Renowned playwright blames Boris Johnson and Donald Trump for the madness of modern politics
- How to steal a US election: Harvard's Lawrence Lessig on the new threat from Trump | Books
- Blur to release documentary and concert film | Entertainment
- Colorado State tops Tennis, 5-2
- Which party got the most votes in Pakistan 2024: Imran Khan election
- China Angry as Philippines Builds Up Army on Batanes Island
- Married to the Mob becomes TikTok trend amid its 30th anniversary – The Hollywood Reporter
- An interview with Dakota Johnson was interrupted by a terrifying earthquake caught on camera
- Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2024 Collection
- Technology pioneers honored at Oman Innovation Festival
- Israel's Netanyahu denies international concerns over Rafah attack