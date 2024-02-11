Renowned playwright blames Boris Johnson and Donald Trump for the madness of modern politics

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Britain's greatest political playwright James Graham has accused Boris Johnson and Donald Trump of taking politics to a new level of madness.

Graham, who wrote the hit Brexit TV series, The uncivil warwith Benedict Cumberbatch, is renowned for his even-handed approach and for avoiding revealing his own political position.

But he blasted Johnson and Trump in a hard-hitting interview in which he denounced populist leaders.

Putting aside his usual impartiality, Graham declared: F*** it! I want to disrespect Johnson.

The former Conservative prime minister wasted a golden opportunity to set the UK on a new path, he said. Britain was crying out for new leadership and this could take the form of an imminent general election.

He praised Joe Biden for trying to overturn the populist culture in the United States, while lamenting that Trump's rhetoric has taken root and is impossible to uproot.

Mr Johnson wasted a golden opportunity to set the UK on a new path, says Graham (Getty Images)

Britain has failed to reset, as it did in 1945 and 1979, Graham told the Desperately seeking wisdom podcast hosted by David Cameron's former spin doctor, Craig Oliver.

Something has been wrong for 10-15 years. It goes back to the (financial) crash of 2008. It felt like we were going to start a new story… It just didn't happen.

This didn't happen because, with no disrespect to Boris Johnson actually, fuck it! I want to disrespect Boris Johnson. He fumbled the ball. We lost this moment and we may never get it back.

We are descending into levels of madness because we cannot reset history, with characters like Trump.

We need new characters with new stories to tell, this could take the form of a general election.

Trump's speech has taken root and it is impossible to uproot it (Reuters)

Graham's outspoken views contrast with his previous reluctance to reveal his own political position. He has joked in the past that some thought he was overwhelmingly left-wing, but he was careful to avoid being drawn on him.

He is more direct in the podcast, however, arguing that politicians who try to ride the tiger of celebrity and populism are doomed to failure because it will eventually devour you.

At some point we will have to decide whether to overturn this culture. This is what Biden was trying to do in the United States.

The problem is that Donald Trump is a more compelling storyteller than Joe Biden. His story has taken root and it is impossible to uproot it. You get real consequences.

Playwright James Graham awarded OBE in 2021 (PENNSYLVANIA)

This could escalate into violence, as happened in Washington in 2021 after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as he refused to accept losing the US election.

I worry about it, Graham said. The darker side of humanity exists in all nations and cultures and is always closer to the surface than we think. We have a responsibility not to fuel these forces.

Graham, 41, has written a series of political plays and films, including Brexit: the uncivil war, This houseabout the collapse of the Labor government of the 1970s, Coalitionabout the Cameron-Clegg administration, Inkabout the rise of Rupert Murdoch, as well as apolitical shows, including a musical about television evangelist Tammy Faye, with songs by Elton John, and Dear Englanda current West End play about English football manager Gareth Southgate, starring Joseph Fiennes.

You can listen to the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast interview with James Graham from Monday February 12.