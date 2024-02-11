Congress backs Kerala ally over lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament canteen

Prime Minister Modi had lunch with RSP MP NK Premachandran and other MPs at the Parliament canteen.

Kannur (Kerala):

A day after coming under fire from the ruling CPI(M) for having lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UDF MP NK Premachandran on Sunday received support from the Kerala Congress leadership which made it clear that there was nothing wrong with accepting the invitation extended. by the Prime Minister.

Whole-heartedly supporting the Kollam MP, KPCC leader K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the assembly VD Satheesan said the Marxist party was deliberately creating controversies as it had nothing else to say.

Mr Premachandran is a leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the Congress-led opposition UDF in the southern state.

Jointly addressing a press conference, the leaders said Mr. Premachandran was one of the best parliamentarians in the country and a popular MP.

What was the controversy surrounding his lunch with the Prime Minister at the Parliament canteen, Mr Satheesan asked.

“Even when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is politically opposed, the Leader of Opposition and UDF MLAs attend the meeting called by him. Similarly, Premachandran also received an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office,” did he declare.

Replying to a question, the LoP also said that the Congress party did not criticize Mr. Vijayan during Prime Minister Modi's reception and did not accompany him during his recent visit to the state.

Like the BJP, the CPI(M) was also playing the trick of creating communal polarization in the society to get votes, Mr. Satheesan further charged.

Mr. Sudhakaran also criticized the ruling party for creating a row over the incident and asked if Chief Minister Vijayan had not gone to meet Prime Minister Modi.

“There is nothing wrong with Premachandran accepting the Prime Minister’s invitation,” he added.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan also extended his support to the Kollam MP and said that if he had received a similar invitation from the PMO, he would have also accepted it.

Mr. Premachandran's lunch with the Prime Minister sparked a political row in Kerala on Saturday, with the ruling CPI(M) attacking him by highlighting his “proximity” to Prime Minister Modi.

The Kollam MP was among the parliamentarians, selected from different parties, with whom Prime Minister Modi had lunch at the Parliament canteen on Friday.

While Mr Premachandran justified his acceptance of the PMO invitation by saying it was a friendly meeting beyond politics, senior CPI(M) leader and Finance Minister KN ​​Balagopal, mocked him, saying he could have gone because he was so close to the Prime Minister. Minister.

Marxist Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem and LDF president Jayarajan also criticized Mr. Premachandran's move.

However, Mr Premachandran told the media that it was a pure “friendly meeting” and a “new and happy experience in life”. “It was an unexpected invitation from the Prime Minister's Office. It was just a friendly, informal conversation… No political issues were ever discussed,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's friendly behavior during the meeting, the UDF MP said he spoke in a manner that did not give the impression that it was the Prime Minister who was speaking.

During the meeting, PM Modi shared his life experiences, daily routine, days of his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, etc., he said.

“Beyond politics, it was a personal encounter… and a new life experience,” he added.

When reporters asked for his reaction on the matter, Mr. Balagopal said in a lighter tone that Mr. Premachandran was invited by the Prime Minister to lunch because he had confidence in him.

Some people were invited and topics were discussed, the state finance minister said, highlighting the invitation extended to some MLAs.

“What should I say about the lunch meeting? It was because of the trust (between them),” he said with a smile.

Balagopal also accused UDF MLAs, including Mr. Premachandran, of raising issues in Parliament in a manner that strengthened the Centre's case against the state government.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader NK Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with PM Modi while they were having lunch together.

PM Modi later posted photos of their meal together and said, “I enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better by the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)