“Enough to make Reagan sick”: Trump's remarks to NATO criticized





You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? Trump said he responded. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized the remarks Saturday evening in an article on X.

Trump has bragged about encouraging Russia to do whatever it wants to our NATO allies if they don't spend enough on defense, Schiff wrote. He is more interested in aggrandizing himself and pleasing Putin than in protecting our allies. That would be enough to make Reagan sick.

Others used Trump's statements to draw a contrast between the current GOP presidential primary frontrunner and President Joe Biden, who defended himself based on his mental acuity after a special prosecutor's report l 'described as an elderly man with a poor memory. The White House, Biden and other allies have forcefully refuted that characterization.

Biden: 14.8 million jobs; lower costs for insulin; road/bridge repairs; health care for veterinarians; clean up the environment; stronger alliances. And yes: I confused the names of the leaders of a country. And that also happened, Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) wrote on X, linking to an excerpt of Trump's remarks. Is there really a choice?

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty that launched NATO in 1949 calls on each country to defend each other in the event of attack. The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them all, it specifies. Article 5 was invoked to defend the United States after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The current 31 members of NATO have agreed as a goal to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense, although some countries are below this figure.

The White House called Trump's comments unbalanced Saturday night.

Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced and endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy, White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. .

European leaders also criticized Trump's comments.

Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Reckless statements about #NATO security and Art 5 solidarity only serve Putin's interests. They do not bring more security or peace to the world, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, declared on X.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Trump critics also weighed in.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the only prominent Republican still battling Trump for the GOP nomination, hammered Trump for showing deference to Russia.

NATO has been a success story for 75 years. But what bothers me is not siding with a thug who kills his opponents. Don't take the side of someone who went in and invaded a country and half a million people died or were injured because of Putin, Haley said Sunday during an interview on CBS Face the Nation .

Today, we want NATO allies to do their part. But there are ways to do this without sitting around telling Russia to do whatever it wants with these countries. This is not what we want, she added.

Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie called Trump's statements wildly inappropriate, but the remarks are consistent with his love for dictators, the former New Jersey governor said during an interview on Meet the NBC's Press Sunday.

John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser, said the threat of Trump withdrawing from NATO if he wins a second term in the White House would be very real.

When he says he wants to leave NATO, I think that is a very real threat, and it will have dramatically negative implications for the United States, not just in the North Atlantic, but worldwide, Bolton said on MSNBC this weekend.

But on the right, some defended Trump's remarks, downplaying the meaning of these striking remarks.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), on CNN's State of the Union, said he didn't think Trump was actually inviting Russia to attack NATO countries. That's not how I see that statement, he told host Jake Tapper.

Rubio said Trump was simply making a point by telling a story. He doesn't talk like a traditional politician, Rubio added.

David Cohen contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/11/trump-nato-remarks-democrats-putin-00140848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos