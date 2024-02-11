How Imran Khan used social media to grow again in Pakistan





When the Pakistani government censored the media, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party posted campaign videos on TikTok. When police banned her supporters from holding rallies, she held virtual rallies online.

And when Mr Khan found himself behind bars, his supporters produced speeches using artificial intelligence to simulate his voice.

Khan's message resonated with millions of people across the country who were frustrated by the country's economic crisis and old political dynasties: Pakistan has been in decline for decades, he said. , and only he can restore its former grandeur.

The success of candidates aligned with Mr Khan in last week's elections, winning more seats than any other in Parliament, was a stunning upheaval in Pakistani politics. Since Mr Khan fell out with the country's generals and was ousted by Parliament in 2022, his supporters have faced a military crackdown that experts say was aimed at sidelining the former prime minister .

Its success marked the first time in Pakistan's recent history that the political strategy used by the country's powerful military for decades to maintain its grip on power suddenly veered off course. It also proved how Mr. Khan's populist rhetoric and the surge of young Internet savvy people in the country are rewriting politics in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 240 million people and grappling with military coups since its founding 76 years ago.

Today, as the parties of Mr. Khan and Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister, battle to win over other lawmakers and establish a coalition government, Pakistan finds itself in uncharted territory. If Mr Khan's party achieves a result, many analysts say it is unlikely to be the first time in Pakistan's history that a civilian government has been led by a party at odds with the army and whose leader is behind bars.

Whatever the outcome, Mr. Khan's party has proven itself to be an unwavering political presence, tapping into the discontent of Pakistan's youth, said Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Middle East program at the Quincy Institute, a group of reflection based in Washington. The old playbook for shaping the country's politics is outdated; social media and youth mobilization have changed the situation.

For about half of Pakistan's history, the military directly ruled the country. When civilian governments were allowed to come to power, they were led by a handful of leaders, including Mr. Khan's rival in that election, Mr. Sharif, who were usually swept to power with the support of the generals.

These military-aligned leaders built political parties around their family dynasties, passing party leadership from one generation to the next and keeping political power within a tight-knit circle. But in recent years, as the country's young population has grown to about half its electorate, frustration with that system has increased, analysts say.

Young people feel excluded from Pakistan's political system because a family member will always get first place, said Zaigham Khan, a political analyst based in Islamabad. Old parties are becoming obsolete because they refuse to change, which has created a vacuum for someone like Imran Khan.

While Mr. Khan initially gained political prominence with the help of the military, after his ouster he capitalized on young people yearning for change to strengthen his political base independent of the generals. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, has run political campaigns on social media, beyond the reach of state censorship, which young people say have sparked a political awakening for their generation.

In viral videos, Mr Khan attacked the country's generals, whom he blamed for his ouster in 2022. He described how the military operated as a deep state governing politics from behind the scenes, and claimed that the United States colluded with Pakistani officials over his removal from power. He describes himself as a reformer who would bring change.

His message galvanized young people across the country.

I vote for change. I am fed up with this whole system of political parties running the country, said Usman Saeed, 36, as he stood outside a polling station in Lahore on Thursday after casting his vote for PTI candidates. They put Imran Khan in jail, this is the main problem which shows that everything was managed by the establishment, he added, referring to the army.

Few of these voters remember Mr. Khan's discontent during the final months of his term, when his popularity plummeted as inflation soared. Had he been allowed to complete his term, many analysts say, his party would likely not have won the next general election.

But even after his ouster, the country's military leaders appeared to underestimate the country's shifting political sands. As Mr. Khan made a political comeback, the generals turned to their old strategy to sideline him.

Authorities brought dozens of charges against Mr. Khan that resulted in four separate sentences totaling 34 years in prison. They arrested hundreds of his supporters and, for the first time, expanded their network, targeting the country's Pakistani elites, even those with close ties to the military itself.

This campaign of intimidation appears to have only strengthened support for Mr Khan. Because the crackdown was widely publicized on social media, it exposed and turned more of the public against the military's political control. Many people who voted last week for Mr. Khan's party said they did so simply to spite the generals.

Above the current political rush to form a new government, widespread allegations that the military falsified the vote count and promises from Mr. Khan's party of long and bruising court battles to contest dozens of results, according to him, were faked by the army. On Sunday, thousands of Mr Khan's supporters took to the streets across the country to express their anger over allegations of election fraud protests that were met with police batons and tear gas.

PTI is a peaceful party that ushered in a revolution through the ballot box, said party leader in Punjab province Hammad Azhar on the platform known as X. We will not allow our struggle to be diverted by nefarious designs.

The political confrontation has imperiled the country whose history is littered with military coups and mass unrest. Most agree that, despite election results that show how many Pakistanis reject the country's broken political system, Pakistan is still not moving toward greater stability or a stronger democracy.

Even if the balance of power tilts in favor of political parties, will they themselves act democratically? said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan. Or will they become more fascist in their ideologies? Will they exclude those who did not vote for them? That's the question now.

Zia ur-Rehman contributed reporting.

