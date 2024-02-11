Nikki Haley hits back as Donald Trump mocks her husband





Nikki Haley is the only candidate against Trump in the race for the Republican Party nomination.

Washington:

Former US President Donald Trump mocked his Republican rival Nikki Haley over the absence of her husband deployed overseas, sparking a sharp reaction from the Indian-American politician who stated that the person who disrespects military families has no business being commander in chief. chief.

Haley's husband, Maj. Michael Haley, a commissioned officer in the South Carolina National Guard, is currently on a year-long deployment with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Bridge, which provides support in the Horn of Africa. It was deployed in June.

The war of words between two Republican presidential candidates began with a Trump rally Saturday in South Carolina, where the 77-year-old former president, seemingly unaware of his deployment, began questioning his whereabouts. “Where is her husband? Oh, he's away. What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone,” Trump said at his rally in Conway, South Carolina, his first visit to state this year.

Haley, 52, the only candidate against Trump in the race for the Republican Party nomination, fired back at Trump's comments later Saturday.

“Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back; get on the debate stage and say it to my face,” she told a crowd in South Carolina.

“I am proud of Michael's service. Every military family knows it is a sacrifice. I have long spoken about the fact that we must have mental competency tests for [politicians] over 75 years old,” she said.

Trump claims he would pass this measure — maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't, she said.

“But if you don’t care about a veteran’s service, you don’t deserve a driver’s license, let alone be president of the United States,” she said.

“Michael is deployed in service to the American country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief,” Haley said.

Trump's comment about Haley's husband also drew criticism from various quarters.

This is exactly the chaos we don’t need in America,” said General (Ret.) Don Bolduc.

In a rare move, Michael Haley fired back at the former president, posting a meme on Twitter saying, “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the stupid ones to lead the pack,” while mentioning the Trump narrative in the caption.

Continuing his attack, Trump claimed that Haley was the candidate of globalists and warmongers who want to spend billions and billions of dollars on endless wars.

“Radical left Democrats want Nikki Haley because they know she's easy to beat. She's very easy to beat. Haley supports a 23% national sales tax, and she wants to gut Medicare and social security…” he said.

Earlier, Haley kicked off her “Beast of the Southeast” bus tour with a stop in Newberry.

During a media interaction, she spoke about the lack of stamina of her opponents and highlighted the importance of mental competency tests for politicians above 75 years of age.

His campaign also distributed examples of mental competency tests used by medical professionals, demonstrating that it should not be a difficult test for those seeking the nation's highest office.

“(For months) I've always said that (President) Joe Biden is not going to be president. You look at what's happened over the last few days and you see exactly what I'm talking about. The fact that we “This is someone who the special prosecutor said had a failing memory, a diminished memory,” she said. “He's bigger than Joe Biden. You can look at the same thing: whether it's Donald Trump confusing me with Nancy Pelosi, his tantrums, the things he's done,” Haley said.

In a damaging report, a US special counsel said last week that President Joe Biden “willfully” mishandled classified documents as a private citizen, but concluded it would be difficult to convict him because he appears to be a “elderly man with a bad memory”. .

Special counsel Robert Hur's report sparked an election-year fight and new questions about Biden's advanced age.

“It's time for a new generational leader. The party that removes its 80-year-old candidate is the party that will win the presidency, without a doubt. The Democrats are realizing that now. You're going to see them make their moves,” he said. she declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/oh-hes-away-donald-trump-mocks-nikki-haley-over-absence-of-husband-in-miltary-5035432

