PM Modi holds roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. People gathered on both sides of the road, showered petals on the Prime Minister and chanted slogans as the Prime Minister greeted them while heading towards the venue of his public rally in Jhabua. The visit assumes particular significance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, just a few months away. He was accompanied on the roadshow by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Before organizing the roadshow, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 7,500 crore in Jhabua. The projects will benefit the region's large tribal population, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an official statement. “The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple initiatives that will benefit the large tribal population of the region. The Prime Minister will disburse monthly installments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to around two lakh women beneficiaries. In the Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 every month is provided as nutritious food to women of various particularly backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. PM Modi will also distribute 1.75 lakh Adhikar Abhilekh (register of rights) to the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme. “This will provide people with documentary evidence of their right to their land,” the Prime Minister’s Office said earlier. It will also transfer Rs 55.90 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. “The school will integrate technology to provide students with modern facilities such as smart classes, e-library, etc.,” the PMO said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several projects that will strengthen water supply and drinking water supply in Madhya Pradesh. According to the PMO, the projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the 'Talavada Project', which is a drinking water supply project for over a thousand villages in Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply projects under the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefiting over 50,000 urban households in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

