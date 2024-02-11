How many seats are needed to win Pakistan elections: Imran Khan





Supporters of Imran Khan demonstrated in key cities across Pakistan as two rival parties held talks to form a government, even though Khan's loyalists won the most seats in Thursday's polls.

Supporters of Khan's PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf party staged protests in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. Crowds numbered in the hundreds due to the heavy police presence, reduced compared to previous demonstrations. Several were arrested.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan asked his supporters to stage peaceful protests at election offices, saying the vote had been manipulated and that the Election Commission of Pakistan should put an end to allegations of electoral fraud it denied. PTI supporters should now exercise their constitutional, democratic and political right to protest peacefully to protect the mandate of the people, he said in an article on X.

The protests picked up the pace after an already contentious election, in which Khan's candidates, forced to run as independents, shocked observers by winning the most seats but falling short of a majority. The victory showed that young Pakistani voters and the middle class were disillusioned with the status quo of political parties backed by the Sharif and Bhutto clans and voted in numbers for an alternative.

Analysts say the country's powerful military, which has clashed with Khan, supports a government formed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharifs-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris. Sharif's party failed to reach an agreement on forming a government with the Bhutto Zardaris group in initial negotiations on Saturday, but reached a working agreement with a secular party known as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan from the commercial capital of Karachi.

The strong showing by independents reflects Khan's enduring popularity among the country's 129 million registered voters, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid Asia's fastest inflation.

If the military establishment and the rest of politicians unite and refuse the transfer of power, anger will spill over into the streets, said Sarwar Bari, an Islamabad-based political analyst and former head of the Free and Fair Elections Network. The majority is with the PTI despite all the difficulties.

There were reports that the service on X, formerly known as Twitter, was suspended on Saturday, with internet governance watchdog NetBlocks saying it was due to a nationwide disruption. Police in Islamabad, the country's capital, on Sunday warned protesters against gathering around the offices of the Election Commission and other public institutions.

The military, widely seen by analysts as having given its blessing to Sharif, 74, or his brother Shehbaz, 72, to lead the government, called for unity. It is now up to all political parties to reciprocate with political maturity and unity, Army Chief Asim Munir said in a statement on Saturday.

The military has ruled Pakistan directly and behind the scenes for most of the country's modern history, but recently said it would no longer be involved in politics. Khan said the generals conspired with other political parties to oust him from power in April 2022 and that this was responsible for the crackdown against him and his group, allegations the military has repeatedly denied.

The growing risk of violence and uncertainty over the formation of a government would weigh on an economy already strained on several fronts. Inflation is running at 28% and the International Monetary Fund's latest bailout program will expire in March, suggesting the next leader will have to negotiate a new deal.

Irregularities and a delay in election results could trigger a legal battle and this situation could also damage the short-term economic outlook, said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities Ltd. must deal with the IMF.

Competing claims

Khan, 71, and Nawaz Sharif claimed victory on Friday night: Former cricket star Khan did so in an AI-generated voice message to his supporters and posted on social media, the politician experienced in front of an enthusiastic crowd in his family stronghold of Lahore. . Their victory speeches came more than a day after Thursday's election, which was marked by the suspension of mobile phone services, clashes between security forces and suspected militants and long delays in the release of results.

Bhutto Zardari, 35, son of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto and candidate for prime minister, told local television his party would be a kingmaker. No one can form a government without us, he told local television.

Khan's party leaders said PTI supporters account for around 95-97 of the 101 seats won by independent candidates and they are confident in the loyalty of these politicians. But analysts say they could be vulnerable to poaching from other parties. The Sharifs party controls 75 seats and Bhutto Zardaris 54. There are still five seats to be announced and the election of one constituency has been delayed.

A coalition would need 133 of the 265 contested lower house seats to achieve a majority. Khan's independent candidates will now have to join a political party if they want to have a chance of forming a government. It is unlikely that Khan, in prison, will be able to participate in politics himself. He still faces more than 170 charges, which he says are politically motivated.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have expressed concerns about voting irregularities. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said its statements and many others ignore the fact that the elections were conducted peacefully.

We are surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which do not take into account the complexity of the electoral process, nor recognize the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis, said the ministry .

