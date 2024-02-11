Erdoan condemns attack on AKP, announces capture of attacker





ON THE ROLL President Recep Tayyip Erdoan condemned the recent armed attack on a Justice and Development Party (AKP) event in Istanbul, in which one person was injured. “We have not allowed and will under no circumstances allow Trkiye to be dragged into an environment of insecurity and unrest. We will continue our fight against all scoundrels with determination,” Erdoan said, addressing his supporters at Tekirda, a town in northwest Trkiye, on February 11. Erdoan announced that one of the attackers involved in the attack had been apprehended. He praised the quick action taken by Istanbul police and the city's prosecutor general's office, highlighting their meticulous investigation into the incident. Erdoan also expressed his gratitude to the party leaders who wished the injured person a speedy recovery. Turning his attention to the upcoming elections, Erdoan criticized the opposition, emphasizing the need for respectful political discourse. “In no case will we disrespect our nation because of its choice. We do politics with an understanding that unites and not divides,” he said. Specifically targeting the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, Erdoan accused them of “neglecting the values ​​of the nation and disregarding the national will.” The president said citizens in provinces governed by the CHP faced difficulties in receiving basic municipal services and accused the opposition of seeking support from various sources, including “trustee centers, imperialist powers and barons of terrorism. Erdoan outlined his party's electoral goals, expressing the AKP's determination to win provinces currently under opposition control, including Tekirda, where he was speaking at the rally. The AKP-led People's Alliance nominated Cneyt Yksel, the former mayor of the city's Sleymanpaa district, while the CHP nominated former MP Candan Yceer for the upcoming elections. “Our goal in politics is to lovingly serve our beloved nation, of which we are honored to be a member. We strive to develop, grow and glorify Trkiye as a whole,” Erdoan concluded. “We are fighting all this, not for seats or political success, but to leave our children a more prosperous, stronger and more prestigious Trkiye.”

