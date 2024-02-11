Donald Trump addresses Taylor Swift to support Joe Biden for president





Donald Trump shares his thoughts on who Taylor Swift should support in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The former Commander-in-Chief stopped by Truth Social ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (Feb. 11) to make his case for why the pop superstar should support him as he could take on Joe Biden for president in november.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and every other music artist,” her post began. “Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will. She cannot under any circumstances support the crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.

In 2018, then-President Trump signed the MMA Act into law, which changes how songwriters and music publishers collect certain royalties.

“The Music Modernization Act closes gaps in our digital royalty laws to ensure that songwriters, artists and producers receive fair compensation for music licensing,” Trump said at the time of the signature. “I've been reading about this for many years and never thought I would get involved, but I got involved. They were treated very unfairly. They will no longer be treated unfairly.

In his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump also offered some complimentary words for Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who faces the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be liberal and probably can't stand me!”

In October 2020, Swift revealed via Twitter (now X) that she would vote for Biden for president in the US general election. At the time, the singer-songwriter also voiced her opposition to Trump, including his comments about Black Lives Matter protesters in Minnesota and his handling of defunding the U.S. Postal Service.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included. Swift told V Magazine for The Thought Leaders Issue.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way to start making things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these problems and find ways to solve them.

Earlier this year, Trump shared his thoughts on Swift and Kelce's rumored romance. During an interview with the Daily Caller, the former president was asked his views on the possible romance between the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I wish them both the best. I hope they enjoy their lives, maybe together, maybe not – probably not,” Trump said in the session published on September 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/donald-trump-addresses-taylor-swift-endorsing-joe-biden-president-travis-kelce-1235605011/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos