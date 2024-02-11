Amit Shah | Narendra Modi worked to uphold Indian cultural heritage on global stage, says Amit Shah





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring respect for India's cultural heritage on the global stage, citing as examples the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the promotion other key pilgrimage centers. Speaking at the 'Sutturu Jathra' (fair) event near here, he praised Modi for promoting the preservation of yoga, Ayurveda and Indian languages, while making the country safe and prosperous. “Narendra Modi worked to uphold the country's cultural heritage on the world stage. Modiji worked for the revival of several of our cultural centers such as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, Mahakal Corridor (Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain), and resurrection of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham,” Shah said. Sutturu Math, on the banks of river Kapila, located in Nanjangud taluk in this district, is one of the most important spiritual centers of the state which propagates the Veerashaiva/Lingayat faith. Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Sutturu Math, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and BJP President of the State BY Vijayendra, were among those present at the event. Shah congratulated Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamij for deciding to open a branch of Sutturu Math in Ayodhya and starting work there. Offering tributes to the 12th century social reformer and philosopher Basaveshwara, he also acknowledged the contributions of Sutturu Math and his seers in promoting the welfare of society. “I want to tell Mahaswamiji that I and all BJP workers will always respect the contributions of Sutturu Math to the society and in the coming days we will support in every way the efforts to take him forward within the people,” he said. added. Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the idol of 'Ram Lalla', enshrined in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya, was felicitated at the event. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

