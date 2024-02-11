Protests rock Pakistan as Imran Khan's PTI alleges vote fraud in general election | World News





NEW DELHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have launched protests in several cities across Pakistan, opposing allegations of electoral irregularities in the February 8 general elections, according to reports from Geo News, based in Pakistan. In Rawalpindi's Sadiqabad, PTI workers demonstrated outside the district election commissioner's office. Law enforcement in Rawalpindi reportedly used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters, leading to the arrest of PTI supporters protesting the election results on February 8. According to The Express Tribune, police blocked roads leading to the Rawalpindi District Election Commission office. The closure of the district office also affected the road leading to the press club, where PTI supporters gathered after the closure of the ECP office. PTI supporters expressed solidarity with party founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail. All police stations have been instructed to take necessary measures against demonstrations on their territory. PTI workers also staged a protest in front of Sukkur Press Club. Gohar Khoso and Safia Baloch, PTI independent candidates for NA-200 and PS-24, led the protest. PTI workers also protested outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Sindh, where heavy police forces were deployed. PTI shared images of protests taking place in various parts of Pakistan. In a video shared on Twitter, the PTI shows a large number of supporters peacefully protesting the election results. PTI leader Seemabia Tahir pointed out that the protest took place at the call of Imran Khan, describing it as peaceful and led by North Punjab President Seembia Tahir with the participation of several prominent members. Another PTI leader, Shoaib Shaheen, asserted the party's legal right of access. the RO's office, expressing frustration with police obstruction. PTI supporters staged a peaceful protest outside the RO office in Faisalabad, with the party declaring its victory in NA98 with a lead of around 30,000 votes. In Mansehra, the PTI, under the leadership of regional president Babar Saleem Swati, staged a peaceful protest in front of the RO office. , continuing their opposition to allegations of electoral fraud. The series of PTI protests across Pakistan followed Advocate President Gohar Ali Khan's call for peaceful protests across the country against returning officers (ROs), as reported by The Express Tribune. Gohar Ali Khan expressed public confidence in Imran Khan's vision, emphasizing that despite the challenges of February 8, the people showed a clear mandate in favor of PTI. He accused the ROs of attempting to undermine the mandate and condemned such actions as unacceptable attempts to falsify the election results. Gohar Ali Khan warned against harmful actions in Pakistan, asserting people's intolerance for any violation of their right to vote. He underlined the importance of safeguarding the mandate of the people through constitutional, democratic and political means, asserting that PTI's clear majority at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a constitutional and democratic right which must be respected for the most great good of Pakistan. With input from the agency)

