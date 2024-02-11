As president, he didn't take us away





Sen. Marco Rubio defended former President Donald Trump on Sunday over his recent comments about failing to protect NATO countries, saying that as president, Trump did not remove us from NATO.

Rubio, R-Fla., took issue with CNN's Jake Tapper's characterization that Trump would not defend NATO countries and that in fact he would invite [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Russia to invade them.

Well, that's not what happened and that's not how I perceived that statement, Rubio responded. I mean, he was talking about a story that he was talking about happened in the past. … He doesn't speak like a traditional politician.

What he's basically saying is if you see the comments he said NATO was bankrupt or broken up until he took over because people weren't paying their dues, then he talked about how he used influence to get people to take over. and become more active in NATO, Rubio added.

Rubio said Trump was president and he didn't pull us out of NATO, pointing out that under the Trump administration, U.S. troops were stationed throughout Europe. As they are today, they were also then.

Meanwhile, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running against Trump in the Republican presidential primary, blasted the former president for his comments.

I dealt with Russia every day. The last thing we want to do is side with Russia, Haley told CBS News Sunday morning.

We want NATO allies to do their part. But there are ways to do this without sitting around telling Russia to do whatever it wants with these countries. This is not what we want, she added.

And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a vocal opponent of Trump, on Sunday called Trump a national security risk in response to the former NATO president's remarks.

What poses a national security risk is the possibility that he could become president of the United States again, Christie told NBC News Meet the Press.

That's why I've long said he's not fit to be president of the United States, Christie said, citing Trump's love of dictators.

He also reiterated that he would under no circumstances vote for Trump in the general election, but added, “I don't see myself voting for President Biden either.”

Trump told a crowd in South Carolina on Saturday night that he would let Russia do whatever it wanted to NATO countries that are behind on their payments to the group.

Trump also described meeting with the leader of a country behind in its payments to NATO.

I said: You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? …No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills, he said Saturday.

Trump reportedly threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO by demanding that member countries meet the goal of spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense. In comparison, President Joe Biden has reiterated the United States' commitment to the alliance.

