Xi Jinping accelerates China's regression to the era of Mao Zedong





Every day, China's regression to the Maoist era, characterized by its Marxist-Leninist orthodoxy with a nationalized and centralized economy, strict political and social control, severe repression against dissent and a muzzled society in the best style, becomes more obvious. . This China, left behind after the disappearance of Mao and the economic reforms implemented by several Chinese leaders, returned shortly after Xi came to power in 2013. Xi Jinping's strategy becomes more evident when summarizing the steps he has taken. His first actions were to ensure absolute control of power by arresting or purging those who questioned his directives. To this end, Xi has launched an offensive against corruption and the accused have always been his political adversaries. Total success was achieved at the last Communist Party congress where he managed to change the Constitution and be re-elected, now indefinitely, like Mao. In Congress, he dealt a powerful blow of authoritarianism by ordering that the former party first secretary, Hu Jintao, be expelled from the hall. At the same time, Xi is launching an offensive against large private companies. The first victim was Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba, the e-commerce giant. His business found itself fragmented into six smaller companies and with very little control over the market. In addition, Xi personally prohibited Ma from selling his Ant Group's shares in the public market, which would constitute the largest share issue in the history of the stock exchanges with a total amount of $37 billion. The offensive against private companies continued with the imposition of forced donations to the Party in the order of billions of dollars. Xi has also been characterized by his violent crackdown on religious practitioners. He virtually crushed the Catholic Church, demolishing temples and subjugating the hierarchy. Mass arrest of Falun Gong followers. Imprisoned or murdered thousands of Muslim Uyghurs. A wonderful article in The Epoch Times (titled: Japan Becomes Center for China's Intellectual Elites as Chinese Communist Party Control Becomes More Oppressive) reveals how China's intelligentsia has been moving toward Japan. University professors, academics, journalists, human rights lawyers, and artists gradually emigrated to Japan. The list of notable names is long, but the most important thing is that they have achieved prominence in the capital, Tokyo. Notable notoriety has been gained by Fu Guochong, a writer who presents a lecture series in the Japanese capital titled: Reinventing China in Tokyo. At the same time, many bookstores have opened in Japan offering Chinese literature where the Chinese intellectual elite also gathers. One of these bookstores, One Way Street Tokyo, opened in August 2023, in addition to selling books, organizes forums and discussions on social and cultural issues. A Chinese filmmaker who will emigrate to Tokyo in 2023 reveals that the documentary industry has become very difficult since Xi Jinping came to power. Since 2020, all documentary festivals have been canceled, the filmmaker revealed. For many observers, China's regression to the Maoist era also marks the decline that China has reached in other areas such as economics, trade and global admiration. The curtain on the Chinese phenomenon is falling and the work is about to end.

