Allies fear the United States will become increasingly unreliable under Trump or Biden

As the chances of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump increase in the US presidential election, America's allies are preparing for an adventure fraught with pitfalls.

Many fear that a second term for Mr. Trump would be an earthquake, but tremors already abound and concerns are growing that the United States could become less reliable, whoever wins.

With a divided electorate and gridlock in Congress, the next U.S. president could easily get caught up in domestic challenges, before even beginning to tackle trouble spots around the world, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent verdict was blunt: America's first priority is itself. »

The first Trump administration tested ties between the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe.

Mr. Trump has derided the leaders of some friendly countries, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Britain's Theresa May, while praising authoritarians such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He called China's Xi Jinping brilliant and Hungary's Viktor Orban a great leader.

In his campaign speeches, Mr. Trump remains skeptical of organizations such as NATO, often lamenting the billions the United States spends on the military alliance whose support has been essential to the country's fight. Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

He told a rally Saturday that as president he would warn NATO allies that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to countries that have not paid their part in the alliance.

Mr. Trump also wrote on his social media that in the future, the United States should end all foreign aid donations and replace them with loans.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Mr Trump could endanger US troops and their allies.

Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, Stoltenberg said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, has made supporting Ukraine a key priority and a moral imperative.

But his assertion after his 2020 election that America is back on the world stage has not been fully confirmed.

Congressional Republicans have blocked increased military aid to Ukraine, while U.S. influence has failed to contain the Middle East conflict.

Thomas Gift, director of the Center on American Politics at University College London, said that whoever wins the presidential race, the direction will be the same, toward a multipolar planet in which the United States does not are no longer the indisputable global superpower.

Most allied leaders refrain from commenting directly on the U.S. election, saying it is up to Americans to choose their leader.

They are aware that they will have to work with the eventual winner, and that behind the scenes, governments will do the work behind the scenes to quietly establish links with the political teams in the running, said Richard Dalton, a former senior British diplomat. rank.

But many of America's European allies in NATO worry that, with or without Mr. Trump, the United States will become less reliable.

Some began speaking openly about the need for members to increase military spending and plan for an alliance without the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is currently on the phone with my colleagues a lot and asking them to do more to support Ukraine.

Germany is the second largest donor of military aid to kyiv, behind the United States, but Mr Scholz recently told a German weekly The weather that the country could not fill any void on its own if the United States stopped supporting it.”

Mr. Trump's comments on Saturday about NATO raised alarms in Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine.

We have a hot war on our border, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.

We must understand that the EU cannot be an economic and civilizational giant nor a defense dwarf, because the world has changed.

Russia, meanwhile, is working to strengthen ties with China, Iran and North Korea, and trying to erode international support for Ukraine.

Mr Macron also said American attention was focused away from Europe. If Washington's first priority is the United States, its second priority is China.

This is also why I want a stronger Europe, which knows how to protect itself and which does not depend on others, he declared in January.

Mr. Trump has supporters in Europe, including pro-Russian populists like Mr. Orban.

But former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised eyebrows when he recently said a Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.

Mr Johnson is a strong supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, while Mr Trump has frequently praised Mr Putin.

Mr Johnson said in a Daily Mail that he did not believe Mr. Trump would abandon the Ukrainians, but would instead help Ukraine win the war, leaving the West stronger and the world more stable.

Bronwen Maddox, director of the British think tank Chatham House, said such arguments underestimate how destabilizing Mr. Trump has been and would likely continue to be if elected.

For those who say his first term did not do much damage to the international order, one answer is that he withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, the agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program. Maddox recently said.

“Iran’s acceleration of its work since then has made it a state on the threshold of nuclear weapons.”

Mr. Biden criticized Mr. Trump's Iran policy, but failed to rebuild bridges with Tehran, which continues to threaten the region.

Mr Dalton, the former UK ambassador to Iran, said the outlook for the Middle East would be slightly worse under Mr Trump than under Mr Biden.

But he said differences on key regional tensions, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Iran's ambitions, would be limited.

No U.S. administration will make a serious effort to resolve its differences with Iran through diplomacy, Mr. Dalton told the AP. This ship sailed a long time ago.

Palestinians and their supporters are imploring Mr Biden to moderate US support for Israel as civilian casualties from the Gaza war rise.

But hardliners in Israel say the United States is already limiting its offensive against Hamas too much.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right National Security Minister, recently said that Mr. Biden does not fully support Israel and that if Trump were in power, the United States would behave completely differently. .

Mr Trump developed a close relationship with Turkey's Mr Erdogan, calling them very good friends during a 2019 meeting at the White House.

However, relations between Turkey and the United States were strained during his tenure. The Trump administration withdrew Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet project due to Ankara's decision to purchase Russian-made missile defense systems.

Mr. Trump threatened to ruin the Turkish economy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in January that he did not think there would be any difference between a Trump presidency and a Biden presidency.

He said relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated since the administration of George W. Bush.

With China, where leaders' initial warmth toward Mr. Trump deteriorated into tariff retaliation and growing tensions, little has changed under Mr. Biden, who has maintained his tough stance toward the United States' strategic rival .

Zhao Minghao, professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, said that for China, the two candidates were like two bowls of poison.

Updated: February 11, 2024, 8:08 p.m.