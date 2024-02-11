Narendra Modi | Congress only remembers villages, poor and farmers during elections: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government was working for the welfare of tribals, while the opposition Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during elections. He was addressing a public meeting of members of the tribal community in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the state this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months. “We started a campaign against sickle cell disease, not for votes, but for the health of tribal people,” he said. “Congress only remembers villages, poor people and farmers during elections,” he said. Aware of their impending defeat, the Congress and its allies are resorting to the last tactic, the Prime Minister said, adding that “loot and divide is the motto of the Congress”. Even opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying “abki baar 400 paar” for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said. Prime Minister Modi said the BJP's 'lotus' symbol would win over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “I came to Jhabua not to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as a sevak,” the Prime Minister said. “Our dual engine government is working at double speed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said. Prime Minister Modi asked voters to ensure 370 more votes in each polling booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 seats in the Lok Sabha. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-remembers-villages-poor-people-and-farmers-only-during-polls-prime-minister-narendra-modi/cid/1999789 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

