



Donald Trump wrote a message on Sunday imploring Taylor Swift not to support Joe Biden, amid right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding the pop star's political agenda and the Super Bowl.

In his message, posted to his social media platform just hours before the game kicked off, Trump claimed he was responsible for Swift's financial success, citing her 2018 embrace of the Bankruptcy Modernization Act. music, which updated copyright law for music streaming (although the former president falsely referred to the legislation as the “Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and Every Other Music Artist “).

Swift is expected to appear in the stands during Sunday's game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off for the NFL championship at 3:30 p.m. PT.

A New York Times article from late January noted that the singer's romance with the NFL player had infuriated some sectors of the MAGA movement who worry about Trump's chances in the fall. Another Times report also noted that Swift would be “endorsing [the Biden campaign’s] wildest dreams,” leading to conspiracy theories that Swift’s relationship with Kelce is fake and that her NFL fandom is part of a scripted plan to support the current president this weekend.

“Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor, and never will,” Trump continued Sunday in a roundabout plea for her not to support the outgoing president. “There is no way she could support crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in our country's history, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money .”

Trump ended his post by writing, “Besides that, I love her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be liberal and probably can't stand me!

