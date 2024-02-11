Pakistan: Independents backed by Imran Khan's party lead final Pakistan election result





Islamabad: Pakistan's Election Commission on Sunday announced the final result of Thursday's general elections, in which independent candidates backed by the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the biggest share of the pie by winning 101 seats. The unusual delay in announcing the results has vitiated the atmosphere, with several parties crying foul play and some resorting to protests.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 of the 265 contested seats.

The result of NA 88 at Khushab in Punjab province was withheld by the ECP due to complaints of fraud and it would be announced after redressing the grievances of the aggrieved persons. The election for one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate. Independent candidates, overwhelmingly supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, won 101 seats in the National Assembly.

They were followed by Nawaz Sharif's three-time Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with 75 seats, which is technically the largest party in Parliament.

Bilawal Zardari Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party won 54 seats, and the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), made up of Urdu-speaking people who migrated from India during Partition, won 17 seats . Other smaller parties won the rest of the 12 seats. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly.

A total of 169 seats are needed to obtain a simple majority out of a total of 336 seats in the National Assembly, which include seats reserved for women and minorities to be decided later.

Meanwhile, the complete results of the three provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were declared, but the results of the three assembly constituencies of Balochistan were still pending.

Of the 296 seats contested in Punjab, independents secured 138 seats, closely followed by the PML-N with 137 and other parties with 21 seats.

Out of total 130 contested seats in Sindh, 129 results were announced while the ECP ordered re-poll in one constituency due to corruption.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 113 seats were up for grabs, and the results of 112 seats had been declared and the result on one seat had been retained.

Previously, elections for two seats were postponed before polling day due to the deaths of the candidates.

(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/imran-khans-party-backed-independents-lead-in-final-tally-in-pak-elections/articleshow/107599319.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos