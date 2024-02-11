Imran Khan-backed independents lead final poll tally





New Delhi: Counting of votes for Pakistan's national elections concluded on Sunday, revealing that independents, largely backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, secured 101 of 264 seats, according to the commission's website electoral.

Following the release of the final tally, which came more than 60 hours after voting ended, concerns emerged about the transparency and efficiency of the process, Reuters reported.

Imran Khan's independents overtook the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who won 75 seats. Sharif's party is now holding discussions with other groups to possibly form a coalition government, given its failure to secure a clear majority.

According to Reuters, Imran Khan's PTI party had threatened to stage peaceful nationwide protests if the vote tally was not released overnight. Despite some smaller protests occurring overnight, the PTI party secretary later called off general protests, but suggested protests at specific election offices where concerns over “falsified” results persisted.

Notably, around 93 of the independent candidates who secured seats were affiliated with Imran Khan's PTI party. They presented themselves as independents because they were not allowed to run under the electoral symbol of the PTI party, following the decision of the electoral commission for non-compliance with electoral laws.

One disadvantage independents face when trying to form a government is that they cannot be allocated any of the 70 reserved seats in Parliament, which are distributed according to party strength in the final count. Sharif's party could get up to 20 of these seats.

The caretaker government attributed the delay in publishing the vote count to communications problems resulting from a mobile internet outage on polling day, imposed for security reasons. The outage drew criticism from rights groups and foreign governments, including the United States, the PTI report added.

The electoral commission had previously reported that results from two seats could not yet be included: one in which a candidate was killed, requiring voting to be postponed, and another in which voting would conclude later this this month.

