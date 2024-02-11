SI Model Supports Donald Trump in Major Red Carpet Event Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII





Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney proudly made a political statement during Super Bowl LVIII weekend with her glittering handbag at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on Saturday night.

The front of the beaded bag was adorned with the letters “MAGA” and was carried proudly by the San Diego native.

“I was very excited for this event because my favorite rapper and idol 50 Cent was performing, so I saved my favorite look for that moment,” Louelle Gaffney told Fox News Digital. “50 Cent is a very intelligent man and, coincidentally, he publicly showed Trump some love.”

LIVE UPDATES: SUPER BOWL LVIII

Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo and Kristen Louelle Gaffney at a Super Bowl LVIII event. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)

“I love when the universe does things like that,” she added.

MAGA or Make America Great Again is a political slogan coined by former President Donald Trump during his successful presidential campaign in 2016. Since then, millions of Americans have embellished their clothing and accessories with the popular slogan expressing their support for the favorite of the Republican Party.

“Trump embraces the American dream, he protects our children and he puts our country first,” said Louelle Gaffney. “We should stop questioning the man who wants to make America great again and start questioning those who question the concept of putting our country and our people first.”

Louelle Gaffney is close friends with former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, and touched down in Las Vegas earlier this week ahead of the Super Bowl festivities. The co-host of the popular podcast “Barely Filtered” was seen praying alongside San Francisco 49ers fiancé Christian McCaffrey, Culpo, for much of the Niners' season.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Kristen Louelle Gaffney carried a sparkly MAGA handbag to a Maxim party the night before Super Bowl LVIII. (Kristen Louelle Gaffney)

She told Fox that faith, family and the American dream are what she wholeheartedly believes in.

The gold and crystal MAGA bag comes from Lucky Starr Couture and is featured on the site alongside other clutches adorning “FJB” and “Trump.”

“I knew there was going to be a lot of press this weekend, so I wanted to make a statement,” Louelle Gaffney said. “It may sound silly, but I feel like God has laid this on my heart by using my platform to encourage others to use their voice to stand up for what’s important.”

As for negative reactions, the mother of three received none.

“It's pretty funny, I've had a ton of support,” she said of fellow partygoers during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. “People really loved this purse. Guys complimented me, girls complimented me.”

Louelle Gaffney is married to former New England Patriots running back Tyler Gaffney. The couple is credited with introducing Culpo and McCaffrey years ago.

SI model Kristen Louelle Gaffney taped an episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” with the Garcia twins, Nikki and Brie, and her “Barely Filtered” podcast host, Aurora Culpo, during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

TRUMP CREDITS HIMSELF FOR MAKING SO MUCH MONEY TO TAYLOR SWIFT, CLAIMS BIDEN DID NOTHING FOR TAYLOR'

Gaffney and McCaffrey had outstanding collegiate careers at Stanford University and were both drafted by the Carolina Panthers during their respective professional careers. Gaffney was drafted in 2014 and McCaffrey found himself shredding the turf at Bank of America Stadium three years later.

Regarding speculation that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is fake so the Biden administration will block votes from the pop star's fans, Louelle Gaffney says she's praying the relationship is real.

“But the timing is interesting,” she said. “Kelce supports Pfizer then teams up with woman with unfortunate connection to Soros family during election year.”

She continued: “I'd be shocked if Travis liked soy lattes, I always thought he had more gifts than that. But if they're happy, good for them.”

Over the weekend, Louelle Gaffney and podcast co-host Aurora Culpo spoke with the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie Garcia, for an episode of their podcast “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

The four women discussed a variety of topics ranging from Super Bowl events and ticket prices to suite seating and podcasting for mixed audiences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We just tell it like it is and sometimes that can push people the wrong way and push some buttons,” Louelle Gaffney told the Garcia sisters.

“Let’s just say we often get a small following,” Culpo laughed.

Louelle Gaffney also posted via social media with proud Republican and MAGA supporter Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean's wife.

Follow Fox News Digitals sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Gabriele Regalbuto is an SEO editor at Fox News Digital. Gabriele holds a degree in journalism and communications from West Virginia University. She has worked on content production for newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. At Fox, she contributed to coverage of current events, including the 2024 presidential cycle, the 2022 midterm elections, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/sports-illustrated-model-shows-trump-support-super-bowl-lviii-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos