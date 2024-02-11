Politics
“Swallow your pride and bring back Boris!” Kwasi Kwarteng urges Rishi Sunak to seek help from Johnson for election
Senior Tories yesterday urged Rishi Sunak to “swallow his pride” and ask Boris Johnson to help him lead the fight against Labor in this year’s general election.
The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to bury the hatchet and harness Mr Johnson's campaign skills that helped cause a landslide in 2019.
Friends of the former Prime Minister confirmed yesterday they would expect Mr Sunak to make the first move if they want him to return to the political frontline in an election campaign due this autumn .
Former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged Mr Sunak not to let pride get in the way of deploying one of the Conservatives' greatest electoral assets. “I’ve always been a big fan of Boris,” he said.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove also welcomed the idea of a return for Boris Johnson (pictured)
Former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) urged Mr Sunak not to let pride get in the way.
“He was very successful as an electoral force. We are 20 points behind and the polls haven't really changed last year. So it’s not time to just say “always the same thing.”
Speaking to GB News, Mr Kwarteng added: “Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning. And if that means swallowing a little pride and suppressing a little ego by reaching out to someone who is a proven activist, then, yes, he should do it.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove also welcomed the idea of Mr Johnson returning.
Both men successfully led the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum in 2016. But Mr Johnson fell out with Mr Gove when he torpedoed his campaign to succeed David Cameron as prime minister.
One of Mr Johnson's last major acts in government was to sack Mr Gove, whom his allies accused of disloyalty. But Mr Gove yesterday encouraged Mr Sunak to bring him back for the campaign. “All conservatives should do everything in their power to ensure Rishi’s re-election,” he said.
“Boris has huge gifts and I hope he plays a role… in the upcoming election battle. He has already done great service to this country and that must be respected.
Asked if Mr Sunak should phone Mr Johnson, Mr Gove added: 'Maybe they should go for a drink together.'
The Conservative clamor for Mr Johnson to be given an electoral role is growing following a series of dismal opinion polls giving Labor a 20-point lead. This weekend, Science Minister Andrew Griffith said Mr Johnson was a “great voice” for the Conservatives.
Calls for action are expected to intensify later this week if the Conservatives perform poorly in crucial by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood on Thursday. Downing Street is bracing for fresh calls for Mr Sunak to resign if the Conservatives lose both their seats.
The Prime Minister (pictured) is under growing pressure to bury the hatchet and harness Mr Johnson's campaigning skills that helped cause a landslide in 2019.
Mr Sunak is currently estranged from his predecessor, who criticized his stance on a number of issues, including the decision to scrap the northern section of HS2.
In a recent interview with ITV, Mr Sunak revealed he was still speaking to Mr Johnson. But apart from a few words at last year's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph, the pair are believed to have barely spoken to each other in the past 12 months.
Mr Johnson is said to have been bruised by Mr Sunak's failure to intervene to end the witch hunt that led to him leaving Parliament and by his reluctance to impose his full resignation honors list .
A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment on the suggestion he would help during the election campaign. A No 10 source said Mr Sunak would like “the whole Tory family to come together to beat Labour”, adding: “Boris and everyone united in this goal will be welcome.”
