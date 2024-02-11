Taylor Swift attacked as disloyal by Donald Trump before Super Bowl





Turns out Donald Trump is terrified of Taylor Swift.

Never one to miss a clumsy attempt to do something about himself, the former president and almost certain 2024 GOP candidate visited his Truth Social just hours before the Super Bowl. In a deflective missive designed to attract maximum attention and distract from his other woes, Trump attempted to taunt Swift, criticize Joe Biden and even go after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end , Travis Kelce.

“There is no way she could support crooked Joe Biden, the worst, most corrupt president in our country's history, and be disloyal to the man who won her so many money,” Trump said, referring not only to his White House rival. but the Music Modernization Act of 2018. “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be liberal and probably can't stand me!

As has been well reported, Swift returned to Los Angeles from her Tokyo concert yesterday and is reportedly currently on her way to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. After a season of peak NFL ratings due to Swift at Chiefs games, Sunday's appearance in a private box drew far more attention than halftime performer Usher or almost anything else. which is related to the Super Bowl.

Putting people down has long been the former Celebrity Apprentice host's stock in trade, but even though Trump has long captured the political power of America's obsession with celebrity, it's unusual for him to launch a real legislation like the MMA. Trump signed the long, festering law in October 2018 with his friends Kid Rock and Mike Love of the Beach Boys at his side. Intended to streamline royalty revenues and ease copyright issues for artists who now dominate digital platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, the MMA also severely limited companies' liability for unpaid royalties and more to violations occurring after January 1, 2018.

Truth be told, with the huge volume of streaming of Swift's music on digital music platforms, she has been one of the few artists to receive hefty sums from Spotify and Apple Music. Taking the former as an example, Swift, who is paid as a performer and songwriter, reportedly made around $100 million from Spotify last year. Much of that must come from the streaming fallout from Swift's Eras tour, which grossed $1 billion and counting last year, not to mention 2022's hit album Midnights and 2023's Speak Now re-recordings (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

With many MAGA conspiracies swirling around Swift's expected appearance at the Super Bowl to support Kelce and the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Trump clearly wants to distance himself from any repeat of the singer's support for Biden in 2020. Polls give Biden vs. Trump 2.0 statistically tied seven months before the election. A situation that could change dramatically if Taylor unleashes her army of Swifts on the outgoing president – ​​a hypothetical situation at present that the White House is as aware of as Trump.

So, 2024 (Taylor version)…here we go!

