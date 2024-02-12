Trump has 'done nothing' to modernize music, despite Taylor Swift's claims





In an apparent attempt to undermine Taylor Swift's potential influence on the presidential election later this year, former President Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, claiming credit for the 2018 Privacy Act. modernization of music and stating, without proof, that Swift would not approve. President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

In the message, Trump said, “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and every other musical artist. Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will. There is no way she supports Crooked Joe Biden, the worst, most corrupt president in our country's history, and is disloyal to the man who won her so much. money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be liberal and probably can't stand me!

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment. However, Dina LaPolt, a key attorney behind MMA, disputed Trump's claims in a statement to Variety on Sunday.

“This [claim] It’s funny to me,” she wrote. “Trump hasn't done anything about our legislation other than signing it, and he doesn't even know what the Music Modernization Act does. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”

Although the full text of the law, which was created to update the rights of songwriters and creators in the digital age, is available from the U.S. Copyright Office, a brief summary can be found in a 2020 article on the Library of Congress website.

“Fundamentally, MMA changes the way songwriters and music publishers receive legal mechanical royalties. [permission to reproduce and distribute recordings] when their work is released on interactive streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify, or sold on download services like Amazon Music,” the summary states. “Beginning in 2021, a nonprofit entity designated by the Copyright Office, called the Mechanical Licensing Collective, or MLC, will collect and distribute these royalty payments to copyright owners of musical works corresponding to sound recordings in its database. And eventually, but no earlier than 2023, any unclaimed royalties may begin to be paid to the copyright owners and songwriters of the corresponding works, based on the market share of each work. But to get paid, you will need to register your songs with the MLC.

A detailed list of updates and improvements instituted by law can be found here.

(In fact, the usually apolitical Swift has spoken out against Trump in the past, writing in Elle in 2019: “Invoking racism and inciting fear through thinly veiled messages is not what I expect from our leaders, and I realized that it is actually my responsibility to use my influence against this disgusting rhetoric.”)

Trump signed the law in 2018 – which was unanimously passed by Congress after years of work by his supporters – politicizing the signing by doing so during a photo op that included Kid Rock, Mike Love from the Beach Boys, John Rich. , Jeff Baxter of the Doobie Brothers and others; Kanye West was supposed to attend but didn't.

Regardless, the passage of the law was met with great enthusiasm by all sectors of the music industry, as it updated a woefully outdated copyright law that had been passed in 1998, long before the proliferation of streaming.

“The Music Modernization Act is now the law of the land, and thousands of songwriters and artists are better off for it. The result is a music market better based on fair competition and fair wages,” said Mitch Glazier, president of the Recording Industry Association of America, among many other prominent commentators after the law's passage. “The enactment of this law demonstrates what music creators and digital services can do when we work together to advance a mutually beneficial agenda. It's a great day for music.

Republican Congressman Darryl Issa, chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, wrote an op-ed for Variety in 2023 enthusiastically praising the law on its fifth anniversary, writing in part: “Congress has achieved the rarest of things. : A consensual solution that recognizes the rights of musical artists and creates a way for them to be fairly compensated by publishers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/music/news/trump-did-nothing-on-music-modernization-taylor-swift-1235907368/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos