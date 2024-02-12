NATO chief says Trump is putting allies at risk by saying Russia can 'do whatever it wants'





WARSAW, Poland — The head of the NATO military alliance warned Sunday that Donald Trump is endangering the security of U.S. troops and their allies, after the Republican presidential candidate said Russia should be able to do “whatever she wants.” to NATO members who fail to meet their defense spending targets.

Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. in a press release.

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recalled how, as president, he told an unidentified NATO member that he would encourage Russia to do what she wanted in the case of delinquent NATO allies.

You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? Trump was said to have said. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

Trump's remarks sparked deep concern in Poland, which was under Russian control for centuries, and where concerns run high about Russia's war just across the Polish border in Ukraine.

We have a hot war on our border,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday, expressing concerns about the full solidarity of the United States with other NATO countries in this confrontation which promises to last a long time with the Russia.

We must understand that the EU cannot be an economic and civilizational giant nor a defense dwarf, because the world has changed, he argued in a speech at the start of the EU campaign. his party for the spring local elections.

In 2014, NATO allies committed to spending 2% of their GDP on defense by 2024. According to NATO estimates in early 2023, 10 of its 30 member states at the time were approaching or exceeding the 2% mark, while 13 spent 1.5% or less.

No country is in debt to another or to NATO.

In a statement, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said Trump would be able to more effectively force his allies to increase their NATO spending than President Joe Biden, and that when you don't pay your defense spending, you can't be surprised to get more out of war.

Stoltenberg said he hoped that regardless of who won the presidential election, the United States would remain a strong and committed ally within NATO.

The German government has not officially commented on Trump's remarks, but its Foreign Ministry highlighted NATO's principle of solidarity in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

One for all and all for one. This NATO credo ensures the security of more than 950 million people,” he said.

Trump's comments were of particular concern to front-line NATO countries, such as Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which were either under Moscow's control or fully integrated into the bloc. Soviet during the Cold War. Fears are particularly acute there given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the right-wing opposition and considered a friend of Trump during his presidency, tweeted that the Polish-US alliance must be strong, regardless of who is currently in power in Poland and the UNITED STATES.

He warned: Offending half of the American political scene serves neither our economic interests nor the security of Poland.

In an editorial published on Sunday, the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also called on European countries to spend more on defense.

He said that if Trump wins the presidency again, statements like the one he made Saturday night “will increase the risk that Putin will expand his war.” Europeans can only do one thing to counter this: finally invest in their military security in accordance with the seriousness of the situation.

Trump's tenure, marked by his open admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has become a near-existential challenge to NATO, an organization largely controlled by the United States. The prospect of Trump returning to power remains a deep concern among allies.

Stoltenberg was praised for his diplomatic skills in keeping NATO together during the Trump years, but the former Norwegian prime minister is resigning. His successor will likely be announced as allied leaders gather in Washington for NATO's 75th anniversary summit in July.

Under NATO's mutual defense clause, Article 5 of its founding treaty, all allies agree to assist any member attacked. This article has only been activated once by the United States, following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

NATO has undertaken its largest military buildup since the Cold War, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Cook reported from Brussels. Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

