Xi Jinping's endless hunt for corruption within the Communist Party

By Stephen McDonellChina Correspondent

Getty Images

Some say Mr. Xi took advantage of the crackdown to gain political advantage.

As the latest phase of Xi Jinping's anti-corruption crackdown takes on high-profile banks and the elite nuclear force, some are wondering when it might end.

The short answer: it won't.

It has become a central part of the Chinese leader's system of governance.

And because the anti-corruption campaign has been used to weed out anyone with even the slightest suspicion of a tendency to deviate from his way of doing things, Mr. Xi is sometimes characterized as an uncontrollable, Stalin-like figure, purging the left. right and center without good reason.

But there are those who don't see things that way.

“Xi may be paranoid about high-level corruption, but his fear is not illusory,” says Andrew Wedeman, director of Chinese studies at Georgia State University.

“The corruption he fears is certainly real. It is also likely that Mr. Xi has taken advantage of the crackdown to gain political advantage.”

Under Chairman Mao, the philosophy was that corruption could be controlled by fostering love of the Party.

Then, during the era of Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, the idea became widespread that if people were given a better life, they would be less motivated to corrupt themselves.

At the time when Hu Jintao was changing, most Chinese people had a much better life, but some wanted more and were willing to use unscrupulous means to get it, which again promoted the large-scale fraud.

Today, it seems that President Xi has returned all the way to Mao's way of doing things, emphasizing loyalty to the Party to solve the problem.

And it is through the Party that these campaigns are launched, with investigations into alleged violations of its own regulations. This is in fact a matter of organized politics, with the Party investigating as it sees fit.

“People just disappear”

This is possible because most people in high-level positions in Chinese society are members of the Communist Party – whether in financial institutions, sports organizations, government ministries or universities.

But once you become a member, you risk being subject to accusations of Party discipline which are sometimes very vague and even involve matters of personal morality and bring discredit to the Party.

During this process, teams from the dreaded Anti-Corruption Commission simply make people disappear.

In theory, their families are supposed to be informed before they are taken for questioning to secret locations, but there is no guarantee that this will happen.

One day you simply stop being seen in public and the next day you are assumed to be interrogated for an indefinite period of time, without legal representation or outside accountability.

Getty Images

Most people in high positions in Chinese society are members of the Communist Party

And while this is supposed to clean up economic interactions so that they flow more smoothly, the crackdown could well have the opposite effect.

“This reduces the incentive to be creative, entrepreneurial and take risks, which were the driving force behind [China’s] economic growth since 1979,” political scientist Lynette Ong of the University of Toronto told the BBC.

You will hear the expression “to be flat” used a lot in today's China. It sometimes refers to people in their 20s who give up the “rat race”, while living with their parents and spending hours playing video games without much ambition in life because they don't see a way forward. positive future.

But it is also used to describe civil servants in public companies or the private sector who do just enough work to keep their jobs, no more and no less. They consider it too risky to stand out by pushing for innovation or appearing too ambitious.

“Xi wants civil servants to be honest and hardworking,” says Deng Yuwen, former editor of the influential Communist Party newspaper The Study Times.

“But as Xi focuses on corruption, they will simply 'lay flat'. Mr. Xi, of course, does not want to allow this and demands that they work hard to prevent their corruption from being exposed. But the crackdown has been going on for “It's been more than 10 years now and civil servants have gotten used to it. If you chase me to do work, I'll try a little harder. If you stop using the whip on me, I'll take it easy for a while and 'lay it flat'.”

Lots of money, huge bribes

But the high-profile takedowns in recent months in the financial sector are another matter, as they target senior executives accused of being big on business for the wrong reasons. Among those implicated for allegedly accepting large bribes are former presidents of major banks and former regulators. More than 100 financial sector officials have been sanctioned over the past year.

“Too many officials have been involved in financial corruption for several decades. It is impossible to remedy this situation in one or two years,” says Mr. Deng. “The banking sector was the big target last year. It will also be the case this year and it will be the same for the year to come.”

According to Professor Wedeman, “we should expect a lot of high-risk corruption in the banking sector because, after all, it is the banks that concentrate the big capital.”

However, while the money is in China's banking sector, the ultimate power lies in the military.

The People's Liberation Army is not the army of the country, it is the army of the Party and it keeps it under absolute control.

Thus, the purge of the generals who lead the nuclear rocket force as well as that of Defense Minister Li Shangfu showed how serious the fight against corruption in China has become – with unscrupulous procurement processes that would have pushed the defective equipment into the nuclear arsenal.

Getty Images

No explanation given for Li Shangfu's abrupt withdrawal

“We are not just talking about embezzlement or taking bribes, but also about substandard military equipment purchased and potentially used by the People's Liberation Army,” said Alex Payette, CEO of the geopolitical consulting firm Cercius, based in Montreal.

Alfred Wu, of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, says corruption within the Rocket Force would have hit Mr Xi hard.

“He had very high hopes for rocket power,” Professor Wu told the BBC. “If I have a very powerful rocket force, then in the future if I have a war with Taiwan, that can be absolutely decisive.”

Does he think that reorganizing this crucial part of the People's Liberation Army could actually delay any attempt to take Taiwan by force?

“Of course, of course!”

Yet analysts observing China's anti-corruption crackdown have identified a gaping flaw in Mr. Xi's approach: the complete absence of any systemic change that could resolve these problems in the long term.

“The Party, despite its efforts to develop its regulatory apparatus and its rules of disciplinary inspection, etc., has not succeeded in fighting corruption. To the extent that the Party remains the only structure to access the resources of the state, it cannot curb infrastructural corruption,” said Professor Payette.

Some other countries have established truly independent anti-corruption bodies, increased transparency, improved the rule of law, and empowered independent media to report on corruption. China has done none of this.

Instead, the Communist Party controls itself. What's left is a never-ending search for bad apples, with no strategy to keep them from disappearing in the first place.

Furthermore, according to Professor Wedeman, social attitudes must also change radically: “Reducing and controlling corruption requires not only changes in laws, regulations and control, but also deeper changes in the culture of administration and the socialization of new generations for whom corruption and bending the rules is no longer a standard and acceptable practice.

Mr. Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign has also potentially made some officials hesitant to speak out, particularly those close to him who are expected to give him frank and fearless advice.

For many, this became evident after three years of the Covid crisis, when the rest of the world had reopened but China remained closed and heavily restricted, even as the economy collapsed.

“There are definitely smart people around him,” Professor Ong adds. “But his insistence on zero Covid until massive protests broke out suggests to me that those who understand economics don’t really have his ears.”

Other China watchers fear that Mr. Xi has surrounded himself with “yes men.”

“At this point, Xi is not looking for frank advice. He is looking for loyalty,” says Professor Payette.

“Xi seems to have fallen prey to constant praise from cadres who are only looking to be promoted. Looking back at the early history of the Party, he should have known that Party cadres engage in flattery to avoid being purged and gain access to the upper echelons of the Party. -the state apparatus.”

Getty Images

China’s “zero Covid” rules were among the strictest in the world

To some extent, it is believed that all officials are corrupt (whether high-level “tigers” or “flies” at lower levels) and that those who have been singled out are, for some reason, any, a threat to society. Mr. Xi.

An estimated five million people have been punished in various ways during the crackdown, with some receiving warnings or fines, others receiving long prison terms and even the death penalty.

But rather than fostering the belief that the country is well governed, many believe this is also damaging the Party's reputation among the general public.

As Professor Wedeman said: “I suspect that more than a decade of repression and a seemingly endless parade of 'tigers in cages' have very likely deepened public cynicism.”