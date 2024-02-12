Sunaks campaign slogan risks stirring nostalgia for years of work

(Bloomberg) — In his latest bid to win back support before the general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly warned that Labor leader Keir Starmer will take Britain back to square one. The problem is that many Britons are nostalgic for the last time the opposition party was in power.

Sunak has come to rely increasingly on the square one slogan in recent weeks, urging voters in almost every public appearance and campaign video to stick to the plan. Conservative Party insiders said the idea was to find a simple narrative to attract voters, similar to the Get Brexit done campaign in 2019 which propelled Sunak's predecessor Boris Johnson to a landslide victory.

This time, however, conservatives must overcome widespread public discontent as political problems pile up after 14 years of conservative rule, a period of growing political instability and stagnant real incomes. Labor leads by around 20 percentage points in public opinion polls, a gap that has remained largely unchanged for more than a year.

This year's square one campaign is being overseen by Sunaks' chief strategist Isaac Levido, who was also in charge in 2019. It is designed to influence voters worried about a Labor government adopting costly left-wing policies. The power of this classic Tory line of attack was demonstrated on Thursday, when Starmer announced he was slashing his green investment pledge from $28 billion a year to $4.7 billion ($5.9 billion of dollars).

Yet even some conservatives found the square one analogy disconcerting, because it risks underscoring how much voters in this country of 67 million want change. Moreover, many believe things were better under New Labor under Tony Blair, as memories of better public services and a stronger pound supplanted the uproar over Britain's handling of the financial crisis and war in Iraq.

Around 75% of Britons think the UK is in a worse state than when the last Labor prime minister, Gordon Brown, left office in 2010, according to a YouGov survey of more than 2,000 adults last month. Only 7% of respondents said the country was in a better state.

During this period, Britain left the European Union and had five prime ministers. Waiting lists for legal immigration and the National Health Service have reached unprecedented levels. The tax burden has reached a level not seen since the 1950s, partly due to spending to soften the blow of Covid-19 and soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Let's not go back to square one is a high-risk course of action for the Conservatives, said Luke Tryl, UK director of research agency More in Common. We know that many voters would like to return to a time before the political turmoil of recent years and when Britain did not seem so broken.

The weekly exchange between party leaders in the House of Commons on Wednesday showed how easily Labor can redirect blows against the Conservatives. Sunak used the square line three times during his roughly 30 minutes at the dispatch station, but Starmer also borrowed the phrase in mocking the government's plan to reverse the decline in the number of dentists providing public services.

After 14 years of neglect, this recovery plan is just a desperate attempt to try to get back to square one, Starmer said.

Even property tycoon and Conservative Party donor Nick Candy signaled this week that he would back Labor for its chance at power, praising Starmer's business ties and criticizing Tory infighting. It's probably time for a change, said Candy, who donated $100,000 to the Conservatives in March 2020 when Johnson was leader, told the Bloombergs In the City podcast.

Conservative strategists say they are playing the long game in an election that Sunak says will not take place until the second half of the year.

While the date of November 14 had been widely discussed within the party as a potential election date, ministers are now considering December as an option. Indeed, the government does not want the campaign to be overshadowed by the probable candidacy of Donald Trump for the White House at the same time, and because the party could benefit from its annual conference which will begin at the end of September.

Sunak can wait until January, but this has been all but ruled out because the Tories fear that dispirited local councillors, who may have lost their seats in May's local elections, will be unwilling to drop leaflets over the summer holidays. winter.

By the fall, the economy could be in a very different place, with inflation expected to fall near the Bank of England's 2% target and markets pricing in up to three rate cuts of interest.

This is the point that the Conservatives' square one slogan is supposed to make. Levido told ministerial aides that all communications would come from the strap line, which has been heavily targeted, people familiar with the matter said.

The party hopes it will mean different things to different groups of voters. Older voters are expected to equate being back to square one when Labor lost power in 2010 after the global financial crisis; young voters may see this as a warning not to spoil the post-pandemic recovery.

Some interventions are planned. For example, before voters go to the polls, the Conservatives will have reminded them of the famous note left by Labor to the new Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010: I'm afraid there will be no 'money. It was meant to be ironic and a sort of political tradition, but it became a reference point for conservative attacks.

With the Conservatives lagging in the polls, some strategists see Labor as vulnerable to Conservative efforts to win over voters not known in the polls. The party is also confident in its fundraising, having raked in 16.5 million donations over the past four months, a person familiar with the matter said.

But some skeptics have resigned themselves to losing the elections, according to MPs and conservative collaborators. They fear the original strategy is flawed because, they say, many voters who remember the aftermath of the financial crisis will also remember Britain's last sustained economic boom under Blair.

It has also been a few months since Sunak presented himself as the candidate of change in a failed attempt at a political reboot. Given that attempt failed, the square one slogan is likely the prime minister's best option to win back undecided conservative-leaning voters who are skeptical about putting Labor in charge of the economy, according to Tryl .

Recovering this group alone will not win the election, he said. But it could prevent a crushing defeat.

–With help from Emily Ashton and Andrew Atkinson.

