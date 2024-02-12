Will win 370 seats and wipe out Congress: PM Modi at tribal outreach event inside Parliament | Latest news India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday at his maiden election rally in Madhya Pradesh, where he also predicted a complete decimation of the Congress . Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma during the 'Jan Jatiya Mahasabha' in Jhabua on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Jhabua region, Modi said even opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying: now 400 pairs (we will exceed 400 this time) for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

I am sure that the BJP's lotus symbol alone will cross the 370 mark, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he had not come to Jhabua to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, but as a sevak. I did not come for the Lok Sabha campaign. I came as a servant to express my gratitude to the people of MP, who are like God, he said.

The Congress was decimated in the 2023 assembly elections and will be wiped out in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The people held up a mirror to Congress during the general elections. The mood of the nation is similar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which is why this time top opposition leaders have already started saying Abki Baar 400 Paar in 2024, Modi said, referring to the polls in 'State of 2023 in MP where he returned. power with 163 seats out of the 230 members of the assembly.

In the same poll last December, seen as the curtain-raiser to this summer's general elections, the BJP also managed to dislodge the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Our dual engine government is working at double speed in Madhya Pradesh, he said, referring to the 7,550 crore development projects which he launched before addressing the meeting. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University, which will be constructed at a cost of 170 crore to Khargone from Jhabua itself.

The BJP has often used the term dual engine to refer to its governments at the Center and states.

Attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said: The Congress only remembers villages, poor people and farmers during elections. When in power, he indulges in plunder, while out of power, he creates divisions (in society) based on language, region and caste. .

The Congress is drowning in its own sins and the more it tries to move forward, the more it will slide downward, the Prime Minister said.

A few leaders left in Congress, none of them want to take responsibility. We hear that there is a scramble in the Madhya Pradesh Congress these days. Congress is now stuck in the predicament of its sins. The more you try to get out, the more you will sink, he says.

Prime Minister Modi asked voters to ensure 370 more votes in each polling booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 seats, out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

How are you going to do this? You only need to do one thing from here. Find out how many votes were recorded on the lotus of your voting booth during the last three elections. Note the number of votes from the last three elections. This time, 370 new votes should be added to the maximum votes received in the cabin. This means that we must obtain 370 more votes than the previous one, he told the assembly.

In what could be seen as an attempt to reach out to the tribal community in the district, which shares borders with Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said the community is not a vote bank but the pride of the country .

Your respect and development are Modis’ guarantee. The dreams of children and youth are Modi’s resolution. For us, it's not your votes that count, but your life. I started the campaign against sickle cell disease for the lives of tribal people. It is the result of our intentions that we have transformed Madhya Pradesh from a diseased state to a developed state, he said.

The BJP has long claimed that it was the party government that removed the MP from the so-called Bimaru States list and termed it a legacy of the Congress.

The acronym Bimaru has often been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and implies that these states were lagging behind in terms of economic growth, health care, education and other developmental indices.

Those who are the most deprived and backward in the country are our priority. The government first develops programs for those who are the poorest. Our government pays special attention to modern infrastructure in the parliamentary region, the Prime Minister said.

The Center launched the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission 2047 last year, which aims to address the urgent health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population.

Sharing his determination to improve the lives of tribal girls, he said: When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, I used to go door to door asking people to promise me that they would educate their daughters. In a temperature of 40-45°C and hot winds, I went to the small villages of Dahod forest near Jhabua to take the girls to school holding their fingers.

Notably, of the 47 Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes across the country, six are in Madhya Pradesh, four in Gujarat and three in Rajasthan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha parliamentary seats, including the six reserved for STs, and all 26 in Gujarat and 25 in Rajasthan.

Further attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party never thought about tribal development or respect for them when it was in power for long, and treated them only as vote banks.

Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created a tribal welfare ministry, Modi added.

The Congress did not care about the villages and remained preoccupied with their palaces. Now local Congress officials are asking senior leaders how to go about seeking votes against Modi. They are in trouble, he said.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “The Congress will contest this election on the fundamental issues of common people, namely unemployment, inflation, security of women, tribes and poor. The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will tell who will win and with how many seats. In Madhya Pradesh, dedicated Congress leaders continue to fight against the bad policies of the central and BJP-led state governments. Only the opportunists flee.