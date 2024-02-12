Who will replace Joko Widodo?

Indonesia does not make democratic sausage; they are having a party. THE democratic party is in full swing as 205 million registered voters prepare to give their say on the 575 House members and a president-vice president nominee Wednesday morning.

Foreign policy was largely unaddressed in the months-long campaign, but the way Indonesia votes still has the potential to cause ripples across the region. With three pairs of candidates and the first plausible runoff scenario in Indonesian history, the drama is reaching an unprecedented level.

President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, rose to power in 2014 following an electrifying campaign promising a new Indonesia. The Jokowi era would look to the future, moving away from the Reformasi period that rebuilt Indonesia after the fall of Suharto but largely codified Jakarta's political elite. Here is a former businessman from the relatively sleepy streets of Solo, Central Java, ready to vie for power from the capital.

Jokowi spent his first five-year term focusing on infrastructure development and social programs, while shaking off criticism that he was a puppet of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri and her Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan (PDI-P). It worked and he did even better in the 2019 election.

For some, the legacy he will likely leave when his term ends next October is to return Indonesia to the hands of Jakarta's elite.

He is Jokowis' double challenger who seems ready to become his successor. Prabowo Subianto, a former army general who dodged allegations of human rights violationswhich he denies, which dates back to the East Timor conflict and the 1998 upheavals that destroyed Suharto (his former father-in-law) joined Jokowi's cabinet as defense minister shortly after losing the election of 2019, but not before his supporters revolted in Jakarta. his loss, leaving eight dead.

The Prabowo of 2024 is a markedly different man. Gone is the strongman of the past, at least for now. This race is all about Gemoy, a slang term meaning irresistibly cute. No longer dressed in the semi-militia curtains of his previous campaigns, Prabowo leaned into his age and his grandfather's image by wearing powder blue, and is depicted on campaign posters as a cartoon generated by AI better suited to Pixar's next hit than addressing it. the G20.

However, Prabowos' running mate has proven more controversial than the ex-general himself. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 36-year-old mayor of Solo and President Widodo's eldest son, is second to Prabowo after a highly controversial Constitutional Court ruling declared Gibran eligible despite a minimum age of 40 for candidates. That his uncle, Anwar Usman, was Chief Justice (since sidelined on ethical issues) and who allegedly lobbied for the decision to leave a bitter taste for those who saw the Widodo clan as a balm for Jakarta's island politics.

According to a poll published at the end of last week, the Prabowo-Gibran ticket crossed the 50% threshold in the first round after a sharp increase in support. But skeptics say the poll can be skewed by whoever orders it, and proponents of other tickets remain convinced it's still anyone's game.

Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor and minister under Jokowi, stunned observers after moving from third place to most likely to face Prabowo in a possible runoff. Anies briefly rose to international prominence in 2017 after winning a deeply controversial and racialized gubernatorial race in the capital.

Anies is supported by most of Indonesia's Islamic parties, which span a broad spectrum of ideologies but fall largely within the moderate Islam for which the country is known. By selecting Muhaimin Iskandar, a hyper-connected figure from the Muslim wing of Indonesian politics, Anies effectively neutralized earlier fears that he would, once again, court the more unorthodox and radical elements of the community, including new groups created during the 2017 run.

Former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his running mate, the eminently qualified former minister and Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Mahfud MD, are lagging behind. Once expected to be a front-runner with the blessing of PDI-P party leader Megawati and his longtime friend Jokowi, Ganjar has struggled to turn things around and is likely looking at a runoff that will leave him out, though than with potential. team up with Anies and maybe end up in a nice cabinet position until 2029.

How things play out on Wednesday or in June if there is a runoff could have less long-term consequences compared to the seismic shift that has already quietly occurred. This election is the first millennial and Generation Z voters have become the majority. For a country so rightly proud of its struggle for democracy and its efforts for democracy since 1998, it now risks being dominated by generations who have very little or no direct experience of these struggles.

What these young people want Indonesia to look like is strikingly different from that of their parents and grandparents, a survey has found. Prabowos' candidacy has split along generational lines and how that plays out when votes are counted could be a sign of where Indonesia will go for decades to come.