Democracy can be an asset for Indonesia's economic transformation

Leaving aside real concerns about the quality of democracy in Indonesia, it is undeniable that there is still a huge amount of it. On February 14, nearly 205 million registered voters, half of whom are under 40, will have the opportunity not only to elect a president to replace Joko Widodo (Jokowi), but also to choose between candidates from 18 parties national (plus 6 local parties in Aceh province). ) vying for more than 20,000 seats in national, provincial and municipal legislatures.

This is the largest single-day election in the world. Yet it has attracted attention only belatedly in the international media, in part because 2024 is shaping up to be a series of elections that paint a brighter picture of deepening democracy (as in Taiwan) or more dramatically illustrate global trends of democratic decline (as in Pakistan). , India or United States).

Indonesia's elections are unlikely to trigger major civil unrest, destabilize global financial markets or change the terms of geopolitical competition. But as Liam Gammon points out in this week's lead article, they reflect significant political changes in Indonesia under Jokowi's leadership since 2014.

While polls show a strong lead for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, the question is not whether [Prabowo] will win, but how. The popular outgoing president's support, signaled loud and clear by the nomination of one of his sons as Prabowo's running mate, has resulted in a rush of voter support for Prabowo, who now has a chance of winning the 50 percent of votes needed to avoid a runoff against one of the two other candidates, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

This, combined with the possibility of the Prabowos Gerindra Party winning the parliamentary elections held on the same day, means that Prabowo has a chance of being sworn in in October 2024 as Indonesia's most authoritarian new president in the democratic era.

Prabowo inherits a growing economy whose macroeconomic management by successive governments has been justified by steady improvements in its sovereign credit ratings. But as experts have difficulty emphasizing itBy avoiding reforms, Indonesia is still not reaping the benefits of greater integration into global value chains, nor the formal sector employment opportunities that come with it.

The debate on this issue has hardly appeared during the electoral campaign. Prabowos' opponents quickly found that even contained criticism of Jokowinomics channeling public infrastructure investment through a strengthened state enterprise sector, using export bans to promote downstream in high-value industries adding the mining sector and expanding the social safety net, had few policy results.

Indonesia is still waiting for a leader who can convince the electorate of the need for old-fashioned reforms that will be needed to enable investors to realize the jobs boom that all the candidates are promising. These reforms include regulatory changes, such as creating a truly level playing field between public and private companies, including foreign investors, or opening easier immigration pathways for skilled foreign labor. Others are more attitudinal, including tolerance for larger balance of payments deviations that will inevitably arise through the importation of capital, capital goods and other inputs crucial for investment in manufacturing and infrastructure.

It would be surprising if Prabowo turns out to be the politician capable of selling these reforms to the public. He has moderated his rhetoric as part of his posture as President Jokowi's natural successor, but if we take his catalog of statements on the economy at face value, he seems stuck in a paradigm that frames foreign involvement in the economy. The economy mainly in terms of the exploitation of Indonesian workers and natural resources.

Regardless of his sincere economic nationalism, Prabowo's economic approach will hopefully be guided by the demands of the Indonesian electorate. Their approval of a president depends much more on the tangible economic benefits of job creation, poverty reduction, and price stability, and does not pass any test of economic ideological purity.

Prabowos' economic technocrats must convince him, in the context of a still underdeveloped tax base and limited domestic savings available to finance private and public investment, that in addition to deepening Indonesia's capital markets, there is no alternative but to invite foreign investment to play a greater role. in the economy if Indonesians' expectations for growth, expanded public services and better employment prospects are to be met. Politics is often blamed for standing in the way of economic reform in Indonesia, and this is certainly the case. But this ignores how the pressures of electoral competition also encourage responsible economic management.

Let's hope Prabowo doesn't fillthe worst fears of his progressive criticsand leaves intact the fundamental competitiveness of post-New Order Indonesian democracy.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.