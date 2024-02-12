Politics
Lost in China, US pledges to bring home 690 fallen heroes as military searches for WWII remains
The U.S. military recently conducted two site surveys in China to recover World War II remains, the first such mission in nearly five years.
These investigations underscore a renewed commitment to honoring the legacy of Sino-US military cooperation during the war period.The missions were carried out by a team from the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which spent several weeks studying sites in southern China.
The main objective was to gather vital information for possible future recovery operations. This is the DPAA's first visit to China since May 2019.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery operations were temporarily halted due to Beijing's imposition of border restrictions and containment protocols.
Additionally, there have been delays in resuming these activities, partly attributed to ongoing tensions between the two countries, including disputes surrounding Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022.
Efforts to restart military exchanges encountered setbacks when the United States intercepted a purported Chinese spy balloon crossing American airspace in February 2023.
However, the latest investigations coincide with a thaw in relations between the two nations. This shift was particularly evident following a major summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco.
Subsequently, high-level communications were restored between the military establishments of the two countries, signifying a positive trajectory in their diplomatic interactions.
Before the San Francisco summit, military representatives from China and the United States met via video conference to discuss the search for the remains of American soldiers.
During the meeting, both parties exchange perspectives on case investigation procedures and explored opportunities for archival cooperation between their respective military institutions.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Burns, the United States Ambassador to China, reaffirmed his commitment to repatriating fallen service members with dignity and respect, emphasizing the importance of this mission.
Last week I toured the Department of Defense facilities in Hawaii responsible for recovering POW/MIA remains from past wars. A DOD team has just completed two site surveys in China. We are committed to finding our fallen heroes and returning them home with dignity, honor and respect. @dodpaa pic.twitter.com/sFFwDeWcud
– Ambassador Nicholas Burns (@USAmbChina) February 1, 2024
Zach Fredman, associate professor of history at Duke Kunshan University, highlighted the positive implications of locating the missing remains, citing closure for American soldiers' families and commemorating China-US wartime collaboration.
Search for remains of American soldiers in China
China and the United States are actively participating in joint efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of American soldiers who served in China during World War II. More than seven decades after the conflict, the two nations continue their efforts to honor the sacrifices made by these soldiers.
During the 1940s, more than 120,000 U.S. military personnel were stationed in China, contributing to collective efforts against Japan.
Today, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), a division of the U.S. Department of Defense, estimates that approximately 690 U.S. service members from that era remain unaccounted for within the borders of modern mainland China.
The collaboration between China and the United States in this endeavor has been marked by a history of cooperation, particularly evident in the search for soldiers linked to Operation Hump Airlift.
This strategic airlift, launched in 1942 and lasting until the end of the war, played a crucial role in supplying China with essential materials.
Spanning a route from India, through the daunting terrain of the Himalayas and into southwest China, the “Humpback Airlift” earned its nickname from aircrews comparing the rolling mountains with camel humps.
Despite the inherent dangers, American pilots valiantly transported approximately 650,000 tons of war materiel, and more than 1,500 pilots and crew members were sacrificed or disappeared along the way.
A poignant handover ceremony in Sichuan province in October 2015 underscored the commitment to honoring these sacrifices. During this ceremony, Chinese authorities formally transferred the remains of American pilots discovered in Tibet to representatives of the American Department of Defense.
Furthermore, in August 2023, China hosted a high-profile commemoration for Joseph Stilwell, an American general who played an important role in China during World War II.
President Xi Jinping hailed Stilwell as “an old friend of China,” highlighting his positive contributions to strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American people.
In a letter to two former members of the Flying Tigers, a renowned fighter pilot group that provided vital support to China against Japanese forces, President Xi highlighted the two nations' shared responsibility in maintaining peace , global stability and development.
He stressed the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the United States to achieve these goals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiantimes.com/lost-in-china-us-vows-to-get-690-fallen-heroes-back/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Lost in China, US pledges to bring home 690 fallen heroes as military searches for WWII remains
- Your Android smartphone browser is full of junk.Clean with just a few taps
- The NFL uses the Super Bowl platform to inspire international talent around the globe
- Listen to 'The Rock's Super Bowl announcement
- Oncologists share early warning signs of stomach cancer
- Almond Palm Beach prepares a special Valentine's Day menu
- Athletes Adhikari and Pachhai win the Player of the Year award
- Brittany Mahomes Wears Sheer Metallic Mini Dress While Celebrating Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Vegas
- US Senate advances Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan aid bill despite Trump's opposition
- CHRIS FOY: Rugby is now reduced to an algorithm with entertainment driven out of town. It's time to ditch the data
- A steady start for the Thai stock market
- Google and Microsoft chatbots are fabricating Super Bowl statistics