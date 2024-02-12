Lost in China, US pledges to bring home 690 fallen heroes as military searches for WWII remains

The U.S. military recently conducted two site surveys in China to recover World War II remains, the first such mission in nearly five years.

These investigations underscore a renewed commitment to honoring the legacy of Sino-US military cooperation during the war period.The missions were carried out by a team from the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which spent several weeks studying sites in southern China.

The main objective was to gather vital information for possible future recovery operations. This is the DPAA's first visit to China since May 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery operations were temporarily halted due to Beijing's imposition of border restrictions and containment protocols.

Additionally, there have been delays in resuming these activities, partly attributed to ongoing tensions between the two countries, including disputes surrounding Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022.

Efforts to restart military exchanges encountered setbacks when the United States intercepted a purported Chinese spy balloon crossing American airspace in February 2023.

However, the latest investigations coincide with a thaw in relations between the two nations. This shift was particularly evident following a major summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

Subsequently, high-level communications were restored between the military establishments of the two countries, signifying a positive trajectory in their diplomatic interactions.

Before the San Francisco summit, military representatives from China and the United States met via video conference to discuss the search for the remains of American soldiers.

During the meeting, both parties exchange perspectives on case investigation procedures and explored opportunities for archival cooperation between their respective military institutions.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Burns, the United States Ambassador to China, reaffirmed his commitment to repatriating fallen service members with dignity and respect, emphasizing the importance of this mission.

Last week I toured the Department of Defense facilities in Hawaii responsible for recovering POW/MIA remains from past wars. A DOD team has just completed two site surveys in China. We are committed to finding our fallen heroes and returning them home with dignity, honor and respect. @dodpaa pic.twitter.com/sFFwDeWcud – Ambassador Nicholas Burns (@USAmbChina) February 1, 2024

Zach Fredman, associate professor of history at Duke Kunshan University, highlighted the positive implications of locating the missing remains, citing closure for American soldiers' families and commemorating China-US wartime collaboration.

Search for remains of American soldiers in China

China and the United States are actively participating in joint efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of American soldiers who served in China during World War II. More than seven decades after the conflict, the two nations continue their efforts to honor the sacrifices made by these soldiers.

During the 1940s, more than 120,000 U.S. military personnel were stationed in China, contributing to collective efforts against Japan.

Today, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), a division of the U.S. Department of Defense, estimates that approximately 690 U.S. service members from that era remain unaccounted for within the borders of modern mainland China.

The collaboration between China and the United States in this endeavor has been marked by a history of cooperation, particularly evident in the search for soldiers linked to Operation Hump Airlift.

This strategic airlift, launched in 1942 and lasting until the end of the war, played a crucial role in supplying China with essential materials.

Spanning a route from India, through the daunting terrain of the Himalayas and into southwest China, the “Humpback Airlift” earned its nickname from aircrews comparing the rolling mountains with camel humps.

Despite the inherent dangers, American pilots valiantly transported approximately 650,000 tons of war materiel, and more than 1,500 pilots and crew members were sacrificed or disappeared along the way.

A poignant handover ceremony in Sichuan province in October 2015 underscored the commitment to honoring these sacrifices. During this ceremony, Chinese authorities formally transferred the remains of American pilots discovered in Tibet to representatives of the American Department of Defense.

Furthermore, in August 2023, China hosted a high-profile commemoration for Joseph Stilwell, an American general who played an important role in China during World War II.

President Xi Jinping hailed Stilwell as “an old friend of China,” highlighting his positive contributions to strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American people.

In a letter to two former members of the Flying Tigers, a renowned fighter pilot group that provided vital support to China against Japanese forces, President Xi highlighted the two nations' shared responsibility in maintaining peace , global stability and development.

He stressed the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the United States to achieve these goals.