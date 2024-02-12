Modi flexes global muscle with Abu Dhabi visit, temple opening

(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month opened the doors to a controversial temple in India where a centuries-old mosque once stood. He will inaugurate another Hindu religious site in the Abu Dhabi desert this week.

The pink sandstone temple in the United Arab Emirates was built on a 27-acre plot of land leased by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for as long as the sun shines. In an election year, the imposing edifice offers Modi a headline-grabbing opportunity to present himself as a global leader capable of attracting significant foreign investment.

Investment pledges or memoranda of understanding between the two countries are expected to be announced during Modis' visit. The Indian Prime Minister will also address more than 40,000 people in the South Asian country at a stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

It's a unique blend of religion, politics and money. Crowds of flag-waving people gathered to greet the UAE president, known as MBZ, as he was greeted by Modi at the airport in his home state of Gujarat on month last.

Although Islam is the state religion of the UAE, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party has long had strained relations with India's Muslim population. Nonetheless, Emirati officials said Abu Dhabi increasingly appreciates India's growing geopolitical importance as well as its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy. It would therefore be strategically important for the UAE to circumvent any differences of opinion with New Delhi, they said.

Modi said MBZ was like a brother to him, Brahmaviharidas Swami, the Hindu priest who runs the temple, said on a Zoom call, standing outside the venue dressed in saffron robes. Relations between India and the region have never been stronger.

There are far-reaching considerations. India is one of the Middle East's largest oil customers. The country is also buying more liquefied natural gas from the region.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth funds from the UAE and other Gulf regions have become prominent investors in the South Asian country. Royal Group, the private investment firm of UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has long had an affinity with India, with its executives calling it a potential growth engine of the decade to come. In recent days, his artificial intelligence company created a new entity called G42 India Enterprises Holding RSC Ltd. within the Abu Dhabi Global Market, according to filings.

The United Arab Emirates is mulling tentative pledges to invest up to $50 billion in India, its second-largest trading partner, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last year. While it is unclear whether all these investments will eventually come to fruition and when deals might be announced, they would offer Modi another opportunity to showcase international ties.

These funds are coming to India not as aid but as a bet that India will do really well in the coming decades, said Rajeev Misra, an Indian-origin financier who over the years has is seen entrusted with billions of dollars from the Middle East. funds. To exploit this golden opportunity, a system needs to be put in place in India that can guide money to the right opportunities.

Close connections

Politically, the two countries have become closer in recent years. Modi's latest visit will mark his seventh trip to the Gulf country since he took over as prime minister in 2014. The last Indian prime minister to visit the UAE before him was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

In 2021, this Gulf country helped negotiate a peace agreement between India and Pakistan. More recently, the UAE was one of the countries invited to join the BRICS bloc, of which India is a part. Modi is increasingly courted by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

The UAE and India stand to gain economically and geopolitically from the close relations forged over the past few years, said Thomas Mathew, a retired bureaucrat and international relations analyst based in New Delhi. The United States and the Western bloc are also working to strengthen ties as this helps contain China which has ambitions in the region.

Other Middle Eastern countries have also sought to strengthen ties with India. Saudi Arabia announced plans to invest $100 billion in the country in 2019, and during a September visit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of these plans .

The United Arab Emirates and India have always enjoyed close ties. A third of the Gulf countries' population is from India, and Dubai counts Indians among the city's top property buyers. The UAE is expected to become the top destination for wealthy Indian migrants in 2023, according to immigration firm Henley & Partners.

Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are among the wealthy Indians to have made large investments in this Middle Eastern country. In turn, they also managed to secure funding from state-backed entities in the region.

In this context, the treatment of Muslims in India is an issue that Abu Dhabi should raise behind closed doors, said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati academic. It is not enough to impinge on broader economic ties, security partnerships and overall national interest.

To be sure, many of the promises or MoUs by Middle Eastern countries remain promises and limited amounts have reached Indian shores so far.

Other major projects aimed at deepening ties have also been slow to get off the ground. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a project that envisages the construction of new rail links across the Arabian Peninsula, aimed to further strengthen relations between the countries.

The plan, championed by the United States since January last year, aims to build a 3,000-mile road for multiple purposes, including countering China's Belt and Road infrastructure program. For now, however, the war between Israel and Hamas has slowed these efforts to prepare the ground.

