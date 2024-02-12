Deflation and real estate dampen Lunar New Year joy

Economic data released just before the country went on vacation showed that consumer prices in China fell last month at the fastest pace since 2009, increasing pressure on the government to support the faltering economic recovery. from the country.

Travelers at Beijing airport as the Lunar New Year approaches. Bloomberg

Deflation is also weighing on corporate profits, fueling a collapse in stock markets that last week prompted President Xi Jinping to fire his top markets regulator to try to stop the slide.

The economic situation of Chinese households has deteriorated as government support measures have failed to stabilize the economy. We believe households are less willing to consume and invest, giving rise to a self-perpetuating downward spiral, Barclays said.

Other data released by the government or reported by state media in the run-up to the 10-day holiday also claims that travel between different regions of the country was slightly higher than 2019 levels.

The Financial Times cited Ministry of Transportation data that travelers made 230 million interregional trips before the extended vacation, 5.8 percent more than in 2023 and 1.1 percent more than in 2019.

Ctrip, China's largest travel agency, also reportedly said ticket orders more than doubled from last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

While China is officially on vacation for just over a week, the broader period during which many trips take place is from late January to early March. The Chinese government predicts that people will make 9 billion trips in total, including by car.

However, economists are questioning the validity of government data that counts each trip separately, and consumers are hoarding money and spending less than before because confidence in the economy has been shattered.

Plan to spend less

Anecdotal evidence on the ground in China confirms this. Chinese travelers interviewed by The Australian Financial Review said they would spend less this year than before the pandemic, even as prices continue to fall.

Caixina Chinese business magazine known for being one of the few media outlets to criticize government policy, said in an article published over the weekend that the majority of China's 31 provincial-level regions had failed to meet GDP targets.

A breakdown by region showed that China's developed coastal provinces accounted for most of the growth, which reached 5.1 percent in the east, 4.6 percent in the west and 3.7 percent to North-east. Growth in the poorer central regions was 3.3 percent.

The stock market rout in the weeks leading up to the holiday also dashed hopes that Chinese consumers would embark on a post-pandemic spending spree. Before the pandemic, Chinese consumers spent heavily on gifts and lavish banquets.

Data on consumer spending for this holiday week won't be known until March.

The overarching concern remains that the economy is sliding further into a disinflationary collapse, economists at Beijing-based research firm Gavekal said in a note.

The authorities' inability to communicate coherently about their response to falling stock markets certainly hasn't helped. But macroeconomic policies are clearly changing: efforts to address the housing crisis are becoming more constructive and more fiscal stimulus is underway.

Still, the economy is unlikely to produce the kind of all-out inflationary boom that led to previous bull markets.

China's legislature will meet in March and the government will announce a GDP growth target for 2024. Economists expect that target to be around 5 percent, similar to last year, despite the winds economic opposites.