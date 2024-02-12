Modi govt succeeded in changing lives of poor in last decade, says Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: Infrastructure, including roads, railways, waterways, airways and energy, has witnessed revolutionary growth and modernization in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday. Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, Shekhawat said that India is the country which has invested the most in the water sector in the last 10 years. India has invested around $250 billion in water, be it irrigation, river purification, drinking water or groundwater recharge, a he declared.

He said that since independence until 2019, only just over 16 percent of homes were supplied with tap water. But since 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission, there has been a revolution in this sector.

The Union minister said 3.5 times more work was done in the water sector in the last four years than what was done in the 72 years of Independence.

“Even after 72 years of independence, out of 19.40 million houses in the country, only 3.23 million houses received safe drinking water from taps. But today, 74 percent of houses have started having drinking water through tap. This means drinking water reaches 14.50 crore houses through taps,” he said.

“We have managed to provide drinking water to 11.25 billion houses in the last four years. If the work had continued at the same pace as during the 72 years of independence, we would not have could not even reach this milestone in the next 100 years,” he said.

He said the Union government had been successful in bringing changes in the lives of the poor over the last decade.

According to a joint report by a United Nations committee, Oxford University and NITI Aayog, nearly 25 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the last decade, he said. declared.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly believes that in the development of any country, creation of infrastructure is a means of sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

“Whether it is roads, railways, waterways, airways, databases, energy and satellites, there has been a revolution on all these fronts thanks to training new infrastructure under the Modi government,” Shekhawat said.

He said that according to many studies, India is on the verge of becoming the largest economy in the country as it has increased its spending on infrastructure.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) which was introduced in 2000 by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shekhwat said that in the last nine years, 4 lakh kilometers of new roads have been constructed in the villages.

The length of national highways, which was 90,000 km when the Modi government came to power, has increased to 1.46 lakh km. In addition, work to create dedicated freight corridors and highways continues at a rapid pace, he noted.

“In the coming times, the length of four-lane highways has increased by 2.5 times. The length of high-speed corridors, which was only 500 km, has increased by several times,” he said. he declares.

Regarding airports, he stressed that while fares have been reduced, airport connectivity has been strengthened. The number of airports, which was previously 74, now stands at 149, he said.

Similarly, on the waterways front, as work was carried out to strengthen countries' ports through the Sagarmala project, he said Prime Minister Modi was convinced that coastal areas were the gateway to the development and that their infrastructure needed to be strengthened, he said.

“On the railway front, on one side, while we are witnessing the commissioning of modern semi-speed trains like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat, on the other side, the electrification works of railway lines have witnessed unprecedented growth,” he said, adding Today, more than 90 percent of railway tracks are electrified.

New rail lines are being built to ease congestion on routes, he said.

“While on the one hand, work has been carried out to improve the experience of train travel through the creation of modern coaches, on the other hand, work is underway for the modernization of over 500 railway stations “, did he declare.