Politics
Does Joe Biden have a deterrence problem?
Would you be deterred by an antagonist you believe to be incompetent, indecisive, or both? This question has become part of everyday American foreign policy discourse, although it is rarely framed in such blunt terms. Contemporary events, particularly Russian aggression against Ukraine and the rise of a dominant China, explain why. In recent years, for example, it has become common for right-wing politicians to claim that the flight of the US military from Afghanistan in August 2021 prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to order the invasion of Ukraine a few years ago. months later, in February 2022.
Exhibit A: On the eve of war, former President Donald Trump said Fox News: How we got here is when [Putin and Xi Jinping] they watched Afghanistan, and they witnessed the most incompetent withdrawal in the history of any army, let alone us. . . . Trump argued that the Eurasian despots observed this, and they said: What is happening? They don't know what they're doing. And all of a sudden, I think they became a lot more ambitious.
Exhibit B: At a news conference on the day of the invasion, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell castigated the Biden administration in similar terms: I think the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in August was a signal to Putin, and perhaps also to Chinese President Xi, that America was in retreat. This America could not be counted on. The bottom line for Senator McConnell: A combination of perceived weakness and aspiration to empire is what led to the war in Ukraine.
Clearly some of this is political opportunism. It suits the political interests of Republican tycoons to blame a Democratic administration for seismic mishaps such as the Russian assault. And of course, it is impossible to say with certainty that the withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Kremlin. Putin and Co. have no incentive to reveal the inner workings of Russian politics and strategy, for fear of giving the United States and NATO an advantage in a future imbroglio. So they'll keep mom.
One day, perhaps, researchers will uncover evidence that Trump and McConnell were right or wrong in Russia's calculations as February 2022 approaches. A future, more open Russian government could provide a peek into the archives of the State or to make key figures of these events available for interviews. . But it will be far too late to inform policymaking in Washington DC today. Trump and McConnell's claims of cause and effect between Afghanistan and Ukraine remain to be proven.
We simply don't have the evidence to make a firm decision one way or the other.
Despite all this, the Biden administration's critics are right. Just ask another Republican tycoon, the late Henry Kissinger. In his treatise The need for choice, Kissinger argues that deterrence has a paradoxical consequence. Namely that its success is essentially based on psychological criteria rather than raw military power. The aim of war is to win. The purpose of deterrence is to define a course of action that a potential aggressor is considering and that we want to deter, the least attractive of all courses of action open to the aggressor.
If adversary leaders believe that we can and will deliver our threat of deterrence, deterrence must hold.
But there are no guarantees. Human beings are fallible, and it is the human beings who make up the hostile leaders who decide whether they are deterred. Kissinger states that deterrence ultimately depends on an intangible quality: the state of mind of the potential aggressor. He goes on to say that an apparent weakness will have the same consequences as a real weakness. In a perverse sense, we have a weakness if an opponent sees one, whether or not that weakness exists in reality.
Kissinger being Kissinger, he is able to reduce this murky phenomenon mixing psychology and military power to a simple formula to help us think. Deterrence, he writes, requires a combination of power, the willingness to use it, and the potential aggressor's evaluation of these elements. He adds that deterrence is the product of the multiplication of these three factors: capacity, determination, belief in our capabilities and determination on the part of the aggressor, without adding them.
This makes a major difference in how we understand deterrence. If one of the [the factors] is useless, deterrence fails, Kissinger concludes darkly. This is Algebra I. Multiply the largest number by zero and you get zero. No military power can deter unless political and military leaders are prepared to use it; no determination can deter without the military power necessary to carry out the deterrent threat; neither physical force nor political will can deter unless the aggressor's leaders believe in our ability and willingness to use it.
Perception is king.
It is worth emphasizing, contrary to Kissinger, that competence is at the heart of ability. Capacity is much more than hardware. The best weapon is only as good as its user. As Admiral Bradley Fiske observed A century ago, only human excellence could unlock the full design potential of hardware. Give an untrained or unmotivated soldier the latest cutting-edge military technology and he won't accomplish much on the battlefield. Give the same gadget to a trained, motivated and competent soldier and he will accomplish a lot. The human factor is important and how others assess one's condition could make the difference between the failure and success of deterrence efforts.
Wise foreign leaders will therefore take the measure of the United States' physical power and human skills when assessing the seriousness with which they take the deterrent threats emanating from Washington.
By the way: Kissinger does not push his perceptual logic further, but we can. What he says about deterrence applies as much to constraining antagonists as it does to reassuring allies, coalition partners, and bystanders we would like to recruit to our cause. If deterrence involves dissuading an adversary from taking an action they would like to take, coercion involves convincing an adversary to do something they would prefer not to do. Giving heart to one's allies and friends means committing to them and demonstrating the capacity and determination necessary to keep that commitment. All three areas of diplomacy involve shaping perceptions of hostile, friendly, or indifferent foreign governments, corporations, and armed forces.
Reputation is everything.
Here ends the theoretical excursion. Back to Trump and McConnell. The two Republicans' criticisms are subtly different. President Trump was keen to leave Afghanistan during his presidency, so he could hardly blame President Joe Biden for being hesitant about whether to stand with an ally. The ex-president therefore alleged the incompetence of Biden's Pentagon leadership. His argument is that a Putin or a Xi might well come to doubt the capability element of American martial force. Rightly or wrongly, Putin or Xi might think that if U.S. forces failed to withdraw from a fight against a woefully overwhelmed enemy, they would be incapable of carrying out much more daunting missions, such as ending aggression against Ukraine or repel a Chinese assault in the country. Taiwan Strait or China Seas.
In other words, despite America's advanced military technology, Moscow or Beijing could come to denigrate American military effectiveness. If so, Kissinger's belief variable could fall to zero, driven by capital's hostile perception of U.S. military incompetence. Perceived American weakness is weakness in the minds of Putin, Xi and their lieutenants, and that is where deterrence works or doesn't work.
McConnell made the same accusation as Trump of incompetence while questioning the Biden administration's resolve to uphold its commitments not only to Afghanistan but also to other allies. Hence his assertion that Putin may well view America as being in retreat around the world, including in Russia's neighboring countries. McConnell's indictment was more damning than Trump's because he blamed the administration not only for incompetence, which removed Kissinger's ability variable, but also for political recklessness, which removed the determination variable .
If so, all three variables in Kissinger's formula have collapsed. Disbelief in the power and resolve of the United States may well have suggested to Putin that he had a permissive environment in which to maneuver in Eastern Europe. The United States and NATO cannot and will not oppose cross-border aggression. Why not roll the iron dice?
So, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell put forward a hypothesis about power and perception that, although unproven in this particular case, is well grounded in military theory. America's armed forces and their political masters must burnish America's reputation as a martial power and watch deterrence fail again and again.
About the Author: Dr. James Holmes
Dr James Holmes is the JC Wylie Professor of Maritime Strategy at the Naval War College and a non-resident fellow in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia. The opinions expressed here are his own.
