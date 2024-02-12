Pakistan elections: Losing candidates backed by Imran Khan go to court | World News





Pakistani courts have been flooded with petitions following the defeats of candidates contesting provisional results in their constituencies days after the country's highly polarized general elections, it was reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Elections 2024: Police officers stand at a separation barrier as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), block the Peshawar-Islamabad highway.(Reuters )

Although the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the largest party in the February 8 elections, the number of independent candidates, a large majority of them supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ), made up the largest group of winners.

The PTI claimed that its supported candidates had won the maximum number of seats, but the results were manipulated to deprive it of the majority and, in order to reverse the trend, its losing candidates stormed the courts.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, a large majority of those contesting the results are PTI-backed independents, including prominent politicians such as former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and his wife. Qaisera, former finance of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). minister Taimoor Jhagra and former KP president Mahmood Jan, Islamabad-based lawyer Shuaib Shaheen, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, as well as Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar who was in charge of youth affairs in the PTI government.

In Lahore, the victories of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Attaullah Tarar and former defense minister Khawaja Asif were attacked in separate petitions in the High Court, alleging a manipulation of Forms 47, which showed consolidated results. of each constituency.

The petitioners claim that they won their case against their opponents thanks to the Form 45, showing the results of each polling station, which was given to them. However, in their absence, their victories allegedly turned into defeats in Form 47. They also alleged collusion in altering the election results and demanded that Form 47 results be prepared as per Form 45.

In PP 146 Sialkot, Omar Dar's wife Ruba Omar challenged the election results. According to Form 45, Ruba Omar won, but she was obviously defeated in Form 47 due to collusion.

Maryam's victory from NA-119 was challenged by independent candidate Shahzad Farooq, alleging that the presiding officers failed to provide Form 45 and the returning officer published the result in his absence. Farooq claims to have won against Maryam but was defeated due to fixing.

PML-N Atta Tarar's victory over NA-127 was contested by Zahir Abbas Khokhar, who claimed that Tarar lost according to form 45 but declared himself winner in form 47 with obvious collusion.

In Karachi, three PTI candidates filed a complaint in the Sindh High Court, arguing that the election monitoring body, returning officers (ROs), those who drafted Form 47 and others flouted the laws elections and rigged the entire process.

The challengers include PTI provincial chief Haleem Adil Sheikh, Arsalan Khalid and lawyer Khalid Mehmood, who contested in NA-238 (East-IV), NA-248 (Central-II) and NA-231 (Malir-IV) respectively. III).

The PTI Sindh president argued that according to Form 45 obtained by his polling agents from all polling stations, he had a clear lead of around 65,000 votes, but MQM-Ps Sadiq Iftikhar was shown as the winner of NA-238 with more than 54,000 votes. the contested Form 47, while the petitioner was placed second with over 36,800 votes.

In Islamabad, Imran Khan's legal team member Mohammad Shuaib Shaheen and PTI's Mohammad Ali Bukhari criticized their defeat to PML-N Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and independent candidate Raja Khurram Shehzad, respectively.

Both the applicants filed petitions with the IHC, but the registrar raised an objection that the petitioner should approach the appropriate forum. Subsequently, the candidates filed their nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Peshawar High Court will consider petitions filed by nine PTI-backed independents, including six former lawmakers, challenging the provisional election results in their respective constituencies.

The hearing will be conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali.

The petitioners include former provincial ministers Taimoor Jhagra (PK-79) and Kamran Khan Bangash (PK-82), former deputy speaker of KP Assembly Mahmood Jan (PK-72), former MLAs Sajid Nawaz Khan (NA-28) and Hamidul. Haq (PK-80), former lawmaker Arbab Jehandad Khan (PK-74), former Peshawar District Nazi Mohammad Asim (PK-78), and lawyers Ali Zaman (PK-73) and Malik Shahab (PK -75), according to the Dawn Report.

Legal challenges typically continue to drag on for weeks or even months in court and do not affect the government formation process. Some of these challenges are also used by candidates as face-saving tactics.

