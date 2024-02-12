



Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

rock caption Ashley Landis/AP

Ashley Landis/AP

Hours before the Super Bowl kicked off, with social media abuzz with game predictions and Traylor memes, former President Donald Trump chimed in with his own version of Taylor Swift:

“There is no way she could support crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in our country's history, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money ” Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

Trump was referring to himself, since he “signed and was responsible for” the Music Modernization Act.

Trump's role in the Music Modernization Act

The 2018 legislation was a sweeping reform of copyright law, updating royalties and licensing rules to better support musicians in the streaming age. It took years to prepare and was unanimously passed by the House and Senate.

“Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will,” Trump wrote.

Dina LaPolt, one of the lawyers behind the MMA, argued that Trump also did not tell Variety on Sunday that he “did nothing about our legislation except sign it.”

Trump's call to Swift comes after weeks of speculation in conservative circles about whether the pop star would support Biden in his re-election bid, as she did in 2020.

Right-wing politicians and media even speculated that the Super Bowl would be rigged in favor of a Kansas City Chiefs victory, in order to give Swift an even bigger platform for such an endorsement.

Not that she needs it: She got more than 35,000 voters to register with a single Instagram post last year.

Trump also didn't leave the Chiefs out of his post, paying tribute to tight end Travis Kelce (who has notably been criticized by conservatives for doing commercials for the Pfizer and Bud Light vaccines).

“I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be liberal and probably can't stand me!” Trump wrote.

Self-identified Swifties

Neither Swift nor Kelce's camps have commented publicly on Trump's plea. But politicians took the opportunity to show their support for the singer and hit Trump as well.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who has openly criticized Trump, dismissed Republican conspiracy theories as “outrageous” in an interview Sunday with NBC's Meet the Press.

“Look, Taylor Swift is one of America's great success stories. We should celebrate her, without having all these crazy conspiracy theories,” said Christie, who challenged Trump in the Republican primary. “But that’s the kind of thing Donald Trump provokes.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to 2008 Fearless.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who described himself as a longtime Chiefs fan, said he “couldn't be happier” to see Swift cheering for them.

“And to the MAGA Republicans who have decided that a strong, independent woman like Taylor is a threat: You need to calm down,” he said, referring to not one but two of her hits. “No need for disagreement!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/11/1230747538/donald-trump-taylor-swift-biden-endorsement-disloyal

