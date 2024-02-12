Never won a war, never lost an election: Did Imran Khan spoil the Pakistan Army's record?





NEW DELHI: In an unexpected result of one of the most controversial elections in Pakistan's history, independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the lion's share of seats in the National Assembly then that the vote count finally ended on Sunday. Independent candidates, overwhelmingly supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, won 101 seats in the National Assembly. Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats. and is technically the largest party in Parliament. It is followed by the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Zardari Bhutto, which obtained 54 seats.

Shocking predictions

As the elections approached, poll experts predicted that the victory of the ghost Nawaz Sharif was a foregone conclusion. Indeed, Nawaz of 2024 is the Imran of 2018, the candidate hand-picked by the Pakistani army. In its history of over seven decades, Pakistan has either been ruled by the military or by military-backed candidates. In a way, the all-powerful military, informally known as the “establishment,” is never out of power. In 2018, Imran Khan was the 'laadla' (blue-eyed boy) of the army who was widely expected to win the mandate. So it was no surprise when PTI made history by becoming the largest party in the polls. But Imran's fortunes took a turn for the worse when he fell out of favor with the army chief and was eventually removed from power, thrown in prison and barred from contesting the February 8 election. The void left by Imran was filled by Nawaz Sharif, who made a high-profile return to the country last year after spending time in exile in London. Although Nawaz has historically shared a tense relationship with the military, things changed in 2023 when the 74-year-old former prime minister decided to move closer to the establishment for another chance at power. This is not going as planned. A chink in the armor? In Pakistan, it is said that the army has never won a war or lost an election. Technically, he has now lost one. The surprise results of the 2024 general elections have certainly dealt a blow to the military, whose political partners and proxies are generally assured of victory. A closer look at the voting results clearly illustrates this point. According to a report released in New Delhi: Based on the think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the two army- and deep-state-supporting provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rebelled against and rejected the military narrative . “Like institutions in the rest of the world, the Pakistani army must also understand that information can no longer be controlled as it could be in the past. States and institutions are unable to adapt to this new reality and continue to use the old formula. , will blow them up in their faces,” the report said. This was quite evident with Imran Khan's resounding success in the polls despite the odds being heavily stacked against him. Imran Khan's popularity among Pakistanis has endured, overcoming a litany of setbacks that the PTI leader faced in the run-up to the elections. Despite going into the elections with a party without a symbol, without a major face and with a series of legal battles, Khan managed to deny Nawaz Sharif an easy path to power. According to the ORF, even if the PML(N) manages to form a government with the help of allies and independents, this will not result in a “politically tenable or sustainable arrangement”. This means that General Asim Munir may well become the biggest loser. of the election since he lost the match despite the fact that he “fixed” the match. Additionally, the findings raise the question of whether the Pakistani military is no longer in control of the narrative.

