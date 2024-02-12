Will the NATO agreement warm up relations between the United States and Turkiye?

Politics
STORY: Will NATO deal warm US-Turkey ties? SHOOTING TIME: file DATELINE: February 12, 2024 LENGTH: 00:03:42 LOCATION: Ankara CATEGORY: POLITICSHOTLIST: 1. miscellaneous from a former meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with US President Joe Biden in Spain2. various NATO headquarters3. Miscellaneous from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Lithuania (courtesy of the Turkish Presidency)4. various Turkish F-16 fighter jets 5. various from a former meeting of the Trkiye-Sweden-Finland High Council and NATO in Trkiye6. miscellaneous from a former meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with American President Joe Biden in Indonesia7. SOUND EXTRACT 1 (TURKISH): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, Associate Professor of International Relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara8. SOUNDBITE 2 (Turkish): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, associate professor of international relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara9. SOUNDBITE 3 (Turkish): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, associate professor of international relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara10. SOUNDBITE 4 (TURKISH): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, Associate Professor of International Relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara. STORYLINE: Trkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, which led to approval of U.S. arms sales, provided a boost to troubled relations. between the two countries, but other thorny questions remain, according to experts. After nearly two years of delay, Turkey's parliament ratified the Nordic country's entry into the Western military alliance late last month, a move quickly approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Subsequently, the United States approved the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, worth several billion dollars, as well as programs to modernize its existing fleet of American-made aircraft. Erdogan made Sweden's membership conditional on approval of the sale of the new planes. Reaching the long-awaited deal could reverse a downward trend in bilateral relations that has caused tensions between the two NATO allies over the past decade, analysts say. SOUNDBITE 1 (TURKISH): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, associate professor of international relations at TOBB Ankara University of Economics and Technology “The Sweden-F-16 agreement will definitely have a positive impact on bilateral relations.” According to Dirioz, it will be important for both sides to continue the momentum to a certain extent and gradually reduce problem points in bilateral relations. SOUNDBITE 2 (TURKISH): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, Associate Professor of International Relations at TOBB Ankara University of Economics and Technology “Trkiye and the United States are allied countries. They are together in the NATO, that is, in a security alliance. However, in addition to the common points, there are also problematic points and disagreements. This is normal to a certain extent. Because regardless of the countries considered, it is difficult to find examples that completely overlap and do not cause problems in bilateral relations between countries. “The approval of Sweden's membership in NATO by the Grand Assembly Turkish national security and the green light from the US administration for the sale of F-16 to Trkiye are positive steps and will accelerate bilateral relations.” Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the University of Washington Institute, said Echoing Dirioz's remarks, he told in bilateral relations appeared ten years ago in Syria. Ankara has launched several incursions into northern Syria against Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), whom it considers a “terrorist threat”. Turkish operations against the YPG have long been a source of sharp disagreement between Trkiye and the United States, with the latter viewing the Syrian Kurds as an ally in the fight against the Islamic State and providing them with training, weapons and protection policy. SOUNDBITE 3 (TURKISH): ALI OGUZ DIRIOZ, associate professor of international relations at TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara. “Trkiye and the United States have a different understanding of the notion of terrorism, and this is reflected in their opposing views regarding the Kurdish faction of the YPG in Turkey. “Cagaptay said he anticipated a possible invitation from the American president Joe Biden expects his Turkish counterpart to meet him at the White House in the coming months. The Turkish leader has yet to officially visit the United States since Biden's 2020 election.
