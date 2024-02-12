Politics
Indonesian President Widodo: a disillusioned bringer of hope?
This week's elections will end the 10-year term of Indonesian President Widodo. This progressive hope once seemed to bring a breath of fresh air to politics. But what happened to him?
Indonesian President Joko Widodo comes from a modest background. He loved showing reporters the little riverside cabin where he grew up. The former furniture dealer and Metallica fan is the giant country's first president who is not from the country's political elite or powerful military.
When he was elected president in 2014, the charismatic political outsider was a beacon of hope for many people. Widodo wanted to modernize Indonesia, promising economic growth, less poverty and corruption – a political system that served the people, not the powerful.
Business success
And Widodo can claim success. Economic growth of around five percent per year, less poverty and rising incomes. Throughout his nearly ten-year mandate, he focused on infrastructure projects and knows how to attract investors. It is constantly opening new airports, roads and bridges. It recently inaugurated Indonesia's first high-speed train, the result of cooperation with China.
Widodo believes that better infrastructure reduces inequality. In 2018, he explained in a speech that he wanted to unite the huge nation, made up of around 17,000 islands. He also took on projects in remote rural areas neglected by his predecessors.
Widodo's favorite project is the construction of a new capital. Jakarta is bursting at the seams and sinking several centimeters every year due to its own weight and rising sea levels. The new capital Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, aims to be sustainable and modern. The inauguration of the presidential palace is planned this year and the first ministries will move. Critics say the plan is unrealistic and would prefer to see the billions invested differently.
Still very popular
Jokowi, as the president is called in Indonesia, is ambitious. His popularity among the population is still high today, with an approval rating of around 70 percent. It is particularly famous for its nickel export ban, says Denis Suarsana of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Jakarta. “The nickel strategy is an absolute success, which Widodo also uses in a populist way.”
In 2020, the President banned the export of unprocessed nickel ores with the aim of retaining the raw material in the country and introducing the nickel processing industry to the country in order to strengthen the economy and create jobs. The goal: By 2045, Indonesia is expected to be among the world's five largest economies. With nearly 280 million people, Indonesia has the fourth largest population and third largest democracy in the world.
Joko Widodo's former rival Prabowo Subianto is now running with Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming as MP.
Weakening of democracy
Critics say Widodo has changed during his second term. It further strengthened the economy, but weakened democracy. Instead of continuing to fight corruption, Widodo weakened the anti-corruption agency. In late 2022, Parliament passed a tougher criminal law that human rights advocates say will further restrict freedom of expression. Amnesty International criticizes it for its Islamist and conservative-authoritarian characteristics. Criticism of the president, blasphemy or sexual relations outside marriage will be punished from 2026.
In addition, men from modest backgrounds are increasingly part of the elite. He is accused of building his own family dynasty. Widodo's sons and family members are now also venturing into politics. The most notable case is that of his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, who is running for vice-president in the next elections. He is 36 years old and is actually four years too young to hold this position. Shortly before the deadline for presenting candidates, he wishes to obtain a waiver from the Constitutional Court.
Spicy detail: the presiding judge is Widodo's brother-in-law – and lowers the age limit for Widodo's son because he already holds high political office. Gibran is currently, like his father, mayor of Surakarta. The Ethics Council of the Constitutional Court then dismissed the president of the court, but the decision stands: Widodo's son is allowed to stand.
For Suarsana of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, this move comes as no surprise. Powerful family dynasties have a tradition in Indonesia. He does not see it as a threat to democracy itself, but to the separation of powers.
Great concentration of power
In recent years, much power has been concentrated in Widodo's hands, says Abdul Gaffar Karim, professor of political science at the University of Yogyakarta: “Widodo controls everything. He manipulates the opposition in an elegant way.” He calms his adversaries by accommodating and including them. “He uses the carrot more than the stick to control his opponents.”
The best example is current presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. He and Widodo were opponents during the 2014 and 2019 election campaigns. Then the president named him defense minister, and they are now close allies — and his son is running for vice president alongside Subianto. Widodo is thus trying to secure his position and his power, observers say. The Constitution itself prohibits him from running for a third term. When he briefly tried to work around this problem, the criticism was so strong that he abandoned the idea.
Companions describe Widodo as impulsive and impatient, acting instinctively and stubborn. Once he has made a decision, it is very difficult to change his mind. But the majority of voters remain satisfied with Joko Widodo and want the next president to continue his policies. Whoever wins the February 14 elections, no real political change is expected. So far, all candidates have promised to continue Widodo's successful economic journey.
Jennifer Johnston, ARD Singapore, tagesschau, February 12, 2024, 4:00 a.m.
|
