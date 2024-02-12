Greece to increase Golden Visa amount to $862,000

Greece has announced new measures to protect the local population from a deluge of mainly Chinese nationals buying homes and properties in exchange for residency rights in the West, in what is commonly known as a Golden Visa scheme.

For many newly affluent Chinese citizens, the incentive to emigrate has increased, fueling what are globally known as investment migration businesses.

In recent years, there has been a massive influx of Chinese nationals to Greece, which has created a serious housing crisis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he would raise the property investment threshold from $269,491 to $862,372 in some pockets of the country to ease the crisis.

This is a major increase in investment for the country, but also a serious measure that we are considering to protect the local market, he told lawmakers in the Greek parliament.

In a rare show of bipartisan support, opposition leaders sided with the plan.

Due to a persistent housing shortage, they are now urging the government to prevent foreign buyers, such as the Chinese, from making fortunes from their investments, by renting them out for short-term rentals rather than occupying them solely for residential purposes.

A resident near the base of the Acropolis, Greece's star attraction and a hub for Chinese and other tourists, says it has become difficult to find an affordable apartment to rent in the area.

All you see are tourists staying in these apartments. Prices for premises have become excessively high, he said.

Since the launch of the Golden Visa program in 2014, Greece has granted foreigners renewable five-year residence permits in exchange for a minimum real estate investment of nearly $270,000.

In the last year alone, the number of permits issued has quadrupled, with Chinese nationals topping the list at 80 percent. Turks fleeing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government come in second, followed by Lebanese and Israeli nationals in third, according to data released by the Bank of Greece.

Government sources told VOA that the highest fees for Greek Golden Visas would apply to the country's most coveted properties in central Athens and glitzy Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini, favored by Chinese nationals.