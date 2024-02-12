Connect with us

Politics

Greece to increase Golden Visa amount to $862,000

Greece to increase Golden Visa amount to $862,000

 


Athens, Greece

Greece has announced new measures to protect the local population from a deluge of mainly Chinese nationals buying homes and properties in exchange for residency rights in the West, in what is commonly known as a Golden Visa scheme.

For many newly affluent Chinese citizens, the incentive to emigrate has increased, fueling what are globally known as investment migration businesses.

In recent years, there has been a massive influx of Chinese nationals to Greece, which has created a serious housing crisis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he would raise the property investment threshold from $269,491 to $862,372 in some pockets of the country to ease the crisis.

This is a major increase in investment for the country, but also a serious measure that we are considering to protect the local market, he told lawmakers in the Greek parliament.

In a rare show of bipartisan support, opposition leaders sided with the plan.

Due to a persistent housing shortage, they are now urging the government to prevent foreign buyers, such as the Chinese, from making fortunes from their investments, by renting them out for short-term rentals rather than occupying them solely for residential purposes.

A resident near the base of the Acropolis, Greece's star attraction and a hub for Chinese and other tourists, says it has become difficult to find an affordable apartment to rent in the area.

All you see are tourists staying in these apartments. Prices for premises have become excessively high, he said.

Since the launch of the Golden Visa program in 2014, Greece has granted foreigners renewable five-year residence permits in exchange for a minimum real estate investment of nearly $270,000.

In the last year alone, the number of permits issued has quadrupled, with Chinese nationals topping the list at 80 percent. Turks fleeing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government come in second, followed by Lebanese and Israeli nationals in third, according to data released by the Bank of Greece.

Government sources told VOA that the highest fees for Greek Golden Visas would apply to the country's most coveted properties in central Athens and glitzy Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini, favored by Chinese nationals.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/greece-to-increase-golden-visa-amount-to-862-000/7483622.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: