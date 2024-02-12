Analysis: the PDI-P struggles to stay in the lead, the Islamists lose ground in the 2024 vote – Academia

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is literally struggling to maintain its top spot in next week's general election, with polls placing it just ahead of the Gerindra Party. Surveys also show that parties campaigning on an Islamist platform are still losing ground, but all elections in the past have always been dominated by secular nationalist parties.

The PDI-P won the most votes in 2014 and 2019, making it the largest party in the country with the most seats in the House of Representatives. The party benefited at the time from the popularity of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who ran in the presidential election on its list and won both times.

This time, the PDI-P presidential candidate, former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo does not enjoy the same popularity, with polls placing him in third and last place in the presidential race.

Gerindra, the party behind the Minister of Defense, contests the PDI-P position. Prabowo Subianto whom polls place at the head of the presidential race. It is Prabowo's turn, and automatically Gerindra's, to benefit from Jokowi's enormous “pull factor”. Although he is not a candidate in this race, Jokowi remains a popular figure, capable of influencing the results of the February 14 presidential and legislative elections.

Jokowi has openly supported Prabowo, who is running with his 36-year-old eldest son. Gibran Rakabuming Raka. His large group of loyal and nonpartisan supporters will likely heed his instructions about who to vote for in the presidential race and for which party in the general election.

All polls put the PDI-P in the lead, even if only by a narrow margin, and it will almost certainly lose the huge margin it enjoyed in 2019. A survey by Poltracking Indonesia in January shows that the PDI-P won 20.1 percent of the vote, more than the PDI-P. the 19.33 percent it won in 2019, but Gerindra comes close behind with 19.9 percent, a jump of 6 percentage points from 2019. Other surveys have shown Gerindra and the PDI- P neck and neck.

Golkar, the party that won all six elections under Soeharto between 1972 and 1998, will likely retain its third place, but by a lower percentage. The Democratic Party (DP), which won the 2009 elections thanks to incumbent President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, is also in trouble. The party is now chaired by his son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

Eighteen parties run in national elections, but to be represented in the House they must win at least 4 percent of the total national vote. In 2019, 20 parties contested elections and only eight of them made it to the House.

With most of them campaigning on nationalist themes, voters find it difficult to tell them apart and many will likely vote for parties they know. And in the absence of a clearly defined ideology, voters easily switched between nationalist parties.

What else

While the center field is already overcrowded, the PDI-P in the past enjoyed almost exclusively the field to the left of center. But the PDI-P could lose some votes to the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), which also positions itself to the left of center. In October, PSI named Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 28, as president, just two days after his arrival. Jokowi has since appeared in PSI campaign videos to help him reach the 4 percent threshold to gain representation in the House.

Seven parties use Islam to win votes, although the National Awakening Party (PKB), unlike the other six, is not campaigning for an Islamic state or sharia (Islamic law). Of the remaining six, polls indicate that only the Justice and Welfare Party (PKS) will make it to the House.

The United Development Party (PPP), the oldest Islamist party, may be on the verge of extinction for the first time. Islamist parties are part of Indonesia's political landscape because they represent the aspirations of people eager to see Islam play a greater role in state affairs, but their size is never large enough to ring the bell. alarm, at least judging by the election results. Furthermore, these parties compete against each other for the same small pool of voters.

Sometimes the small votes they get are enough to not only get them seats in the House, but also to join the government and influence policy. The PKS was part of both governments under Yudhoyono, and the PPP was part of the Jokowi government.

Political parties only have one chance in elections, unlike the presidential race, which can result in a runoff if no candidate obtains an absolute majority.

The new president in October will likely want to strengthen his strength in the House and invite other parties, even those opposing him in the presidential race, to join the government. The more seats the parties have in the House, the stronger their negotiating power will be to obtain strategic positions in the Cabinet.

President Jokowi leads a coalition government comprising seven of the nine parties represented in the House, which jointly control more than 80 percent of the seats. In exchange for the distribution of ministerial seats between the parties, the president relied on them to help him secure his legislative program.

The PDI-P may not win the presidency this time, but the party will want to ensure that it continues to win the most votes in the legislative elections so that it can have a say in the next government.

What we heard

Some PDI-P politicians attribute the party's decline in electability in various regions to the influence of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. There are PDI-P voters who are loyal to Jokowi, so some of them turn to the party led by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate supported by Jokowi. “There is a significant change since Jokowi’s support for Prabowo became clear,” said one politician.

A senior party official, however, said an internal study found that the PDI-P remained at the forefront of people's concerns. After the PDI-P are Gerindra and the Golkar party.

To ensure victory in presidential and legislative elections, party members are responsible for promoting presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD door to door. The party seeks to maintain its dominance in its strongholds like Central Java and Bali.

According to one source, elected lawmakers may not take the oath of office if the votes in the presidential election are lower than the votes in the legislative elections. “The PDI-P will leave legislative seats vacant to encourage party members to work hard to help Ganjar-Mahfud win,” the source said.

Another concern for parties outside the Prabowo-Gibran coalition is the dynamics within the House of Representatives after the elections. According to this source, if elected, Prabowo could try to form a broad coalition to ensure that his government receives the majority support of the House. The source mentioned that several Gerindra programs could impact democracy, including the restoration of indirect election of regional leaders and the original 1945 Constitution.

