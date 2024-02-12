Politics
Reviews | In Indonesia, an election threatens democracy itself
Indonesia's transformation into a stable democracy over the past quarter century was as improbable as it was remarkable.
In 1998, the country was on the brink of collapse due to a devastating financial crisis and protests that brought down brutal and violent power. corrupt 32 years of Suharto dictatorship. Ethnic and religious violence across the sprawling archipelago has raised the specter of balkanization or military repression.
Then, against all odds, the country's established elites acceded to public demands for reform and the military withdrew from politics, ushering in an era of open and competitive elections. Corruption and dysfunction persisted, but the world's fourth most populous country became a rare bright spot for liberalism.
The dark clouds are gathering again. Indonesians will elect a new president on Wednesday to succeed outgoing Joko Widodo. But the man who hoped to win and the undemocratic path Mr. Joko took the country on threaten many of the gains Indonesians have made.
The favorite in the race is Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former army general under Mr. Suharto who was involved in Human rights abuses, including the kidnapping and torture of pro-democracy activists during the anti-Suharto uprising. More than a dozen of these people are still missing and feared dead; Mr. Prabowo was never formally charged.
Since then, he has been running for president. Mr Prabowo has criticized democratic-era reforms and previously called for restore the original 1945 constitution, which would remove checks on presidential power and abolish direct elections. Many critics fear it will return Indonesia to autocracy.
Perhaps just as troubling, Mr Prabowo's chances were greatly boosted by Mr Joko, who was once a symbol of the country's young democracy but helped undermine institutions and the state of law during his decade in power. Despite this, he leaves office, after having served a maximum of two five-year terms, with approval ratingThat's about 80 percent thanks in large part to the country's strong economy.
Under Mr. Joko, many Indonesians have seen their lives improve significantly through the expansion of social assistance and the construction of airports, highways, seaports and other much-needed infrastructure. The economy is growing 5 percent per year, and Mr Joko has sought to use Indonesia's vast nickel reserves to attract electric vehicle makers such as You're here and the Chinas BYD build factories in the country.
Voters want more. What is happening in Indonesia is emblematic of a discouraging global trend in which countries that once championed liberal democracy are letting it wither, like India under Narendra Modi and Trump-era America. Democracy does not die suddenly or in the dark, but gradually and before our eyes, as elites weaken democratic norms and institutions in the name of political expediency, before the eyes of complacent and forgetful citizens.
After losing to Mr. Joko in 2014, Mr. Prabowo ran again in 2019 with an openly Trumpian campaign in which he embraced nationalist populism and hardline Islamism, despite being a member of the Indonesian oligarchy of which he was at one time the late Mr. Suharto's son-in-law with questionable connections religious references. Attacking the elites, he pledged to Making Indonesia Great Again. After another defeat, he stirred up his supporters by denying the results. Post-election riots left several dead.
But six months after the election, Mr Joko appointed Mr Prabowo as defense minister, bringing the former general's far-right Gerindra party into the government coalition as part of an apparent strategy to counter parliamentary opposition to the president's economic program. Mr. Prabowo's star rose again, and last October he named Mr. Jokos's 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a first-term mayor of a small town, as his running mate . Indonesian law prohibits anyone under 40 from becoming vice president, but the country's Constitutional Court announced an exemption for existing office holders like Mr. Gibran. The court's chief judge is Mr Joko's brother-in-law.
Rather than taking refuge in the face of this blatant interference and the whiff of nepotism, many voters instead seemed to see it as support for Mr. Prabowo from the very popular outgoing president, propelling the Prabowo-Gibran party to the top of the polls. . Mr Prabowo now tells voters he will continue Mr. Joko's economic program. He has sought to become known as an avuncular elder statesman who plays silly dances during rallies, but its demagogic nature continues to surface in debates and campaign events.
More than half of Indonesia's electorate is under 40, and many voters are too young to remember Mr. Prabowo's brutality during the Suharto era. Economic issues, not human rights or civil liberties, best surveys voters' concerns.
Mr. Joko, once the example of his country's democratic values, has betrayed them. A former furniture maker in the slums of Surakarta, he served as mayor of the city, then governor of Jakarta, building a reputation as an impeccable reformer in a notoriously corrupt system. That, and some folklore call of the common manpropelled him to the presidency in 2014 and prompted flattering Western media to dub him Obama in Indonesia.
But he leaves office with Indonesian democracy more fragile than at any other time since the Suharto dictatorship. It weakened the country's independence anti-corruption commission and signed a revision of the penal code that restricted freedom of expression, criminalized sexual relations outside of marriage, and gave the government broad and ill-defined powers to prosecute critics and opponents. He has exempt from favoritismwas criticized for his interference in internal affairs of rival political parties and allowed the military to play a bigger role in civil life.
Much of this can perhaps be blamed on the nature of Indonesian politics, which can resemble Game of Thrones with its horse-trading, dynasticism and the constant need to build and maintain power bases. Mr. Joko was the first president since independence in 1945 to come from a political or military elite. Without such a support network, Mr. Joko has appeased and co-opted power players and rivals to ensure the adoption and survival of his agenda and legacy plans, as an ambitious plan for building a country. new capital on the island of Borneo.
These ambitions strongly appeal to voters. But nothing is guaranteed, especially with Mr. Prabowo. The Indonesian presidency has immense powers and, although Mr. Prabowo campaigns on continuity, he is notoriously irregular and in a bad mood. Who knows what he will do if he finally wins the prize he has coveted for so long? Even the continued continuation of Mr. Joko's governing practices would mean democratic decline; Mr Prabowo is likely to speed up this process.
Other large, multi-ethnic democracies face similar threats. There is India, where expensive public works projects have fueled Mr. Modi’s popularity even as he rolls back democratic rights; Brazil, where militarism is in vogue as the horrors of past military dictatorships fade from memory; and in the United States, where Trump could have another chance to become president.
Mr. Prabowo is not a lock to win. He is run against Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, and Anies Baswedan, former university president and former governor of Jakarta. So far, Mr. Prabowo has had a considerable lead, at around 50 percent. If he fails to obtain an absolute majority on Wednesday, a second round will take place in June between the first two.
A lot could happen between now and then. For the sake of the world's third largest democracy, let's hope something happens.
