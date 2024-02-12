Reviews | In Indonesia, an election threatens democracy itself

But he leaves office with Indonesian democracy more fragile than at any other time since the Suharto dictatorship. It weakened the country's independence anti-corruption commission and signed a revision of the penal code that restricted freedom of expression, criminalized sexual relations outside of marriage, and gave the government broad and ill-defined powers to prosecute critics and opponents. He has exempt from favoritismwas criticized for his interference in internal affairs of rival political parties and allowed the military to play a bigger role in civil life.

Much of this can perhaps be blamed on the nature of Indonesian politics, which can resemble Game of Thrones with its horse-trading, dynasticism and the constant need to build and maintain power bases. Mr. Joko was the first president since independence in 1945 to come from a political or military elite. Without such a support network, Mr. Joko has appeased and co-opted power players and rivals to ensure the adoption and survival of his agenda and legacy plans, as an ambitious plan for building a country. new capital on the island of Borneo.

These ambitions strongly appeal to voters. But nothing is guaranteed, especially with Mr. Prabowo. The Indonesian presidency has immense powers and, although Mr. Prabowo campaigns on continuity, he is notoriously irregular and in a bad mood. Who knows what he will do if he finally wins the prize he has coveted for so long? Even the continued continuation of Mr. Joko's governing practices would mean democratic decline; Mr Prabowo is likely to speed up this process.

Other large, multi-ethnic democracies face similar threats. There is India, where expensive public works projects have fueled Mr. Modi’s popularity even as he rolls back democratic rights; Brazil, where militarism is in vogue as the horrors of past military dictatorships fade from memory; and in the United States, where Trump could have another chance to become president.

Mr. Prabowo is not a lock to win. He is run against Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, and Anies Baswedan, former university president and former governor of Jakarta. So far, Mr. Prabowo has had a considerable lead, at around 50 percent. If he fails to obtain an absolute majority on Wednesday, a second round will take place in June between the first two.