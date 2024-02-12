Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting the United Arab Emirates, to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple; Full program from February 13 to 14





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This is Prime Minister Modis' seventh trip to the UAE since 2015, and third in the last eight months, according to the MEA's official statement on Saturday. While confirming the visit, MEA shared the official itinerary of Prime Minister Modis' visit to the UAE. View the full program here: According to the MEA press release, Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The leaders will discuss ways to expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The discussion will also include an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. After the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE. Prime Minister Modi will attend the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai as the chief guest. He will deliver a special speech at the summit. Addressing the Indian community residing in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple. The MEA statement highlights the warm, close and multifaceted relations between the two countries, which have been strengthened through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since Prime Minister Modis' visit to the UAE in August 2015. India and the United Arab Emirates have signed agreements to promote cross-border transactions using the Indian rupee and the UAE dirham. These agreements include a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement System (LCS) in July 2023. According to the official MEA statement, India and the UAE enjoy strong economic ties with bilateral trade reaching around $85 billion in 2022-23. Additionally, the UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment during the same year. (Edited by : Sudarsanaan Mani )

