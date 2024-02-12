PML-N gets support from first independent candidate backed by Imran Khan's party





According to PML-N sources, the “work” on PTI-backed winners is underway and in the next 24-48 hours, more such candidates will join Sharifs' PML-N.

“The establishment will ensure that as many PTI-backed independent candidates are sent to the PML-N camp so that its dependence on Bhuttos' Pakistan People's Party is minimal,” the sources said, adding that the PPP wants the Prime Minister to be elected. niche in which the establishment is keen to install its favorite, the president of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif met PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore and announced “political cooperation” between the two parties.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the two sides agreed to “save the country from political instability.”

He said the PPP would present the suggestions of the PML-N leadership before its central executive committee on Monday and give its response.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N intensified its efforts to form a coalition government in Islamabad.

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which won 17 seats in the National Assembly, visited the Sharif brothers – Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif – at their Jati Umra Raiwind residence and agreed in principle to work together to form the government.

We will work together in the interest of the country and the public. The basic points were agreed by both sides, said a PMLN statement after the meeting.

The MQM-Ps delegation included Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Kamran Tessori and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P, a party mainly based in Karachi, had formed an alliance with the PML-N before the February 8 elections.

Thanks to their numerical strength, the PML-N and the PPP are able to form a coalition government at the Centre. However, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif announced that all parties except the PTI should join hands in the upcoming implementation.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till Sunday, out of total 265 seats in the National Assembly, PTI-backed independents won 93 seats, followed by PML-N with 73, PPP with 54, MQM with 17 and others 19.

Sources said that both the PML-N and the PPP want the prime minister's post.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the favorite for the prime minister's post as he is closer to the military establishment. Besides, the PML-N has more seats in Parliament than the PPP. The PPP wants the prime minister's post to be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” they said, adding that Asif Zardari sought the coveted post from Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz is a blue-eyed boy from the military establishment, who feels very comfortable working with him. The new government set up will be like that of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement),” the sources said.

